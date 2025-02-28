"He running down the field in that gal" — Charleston White weighs in on Cardi B's rumored relationship with Stefon Diggs

On Friday, February 28, a video clip of Charleston White reacting to Cardi B's rumored relationship with Stefon Diggs went viral on X. In the one-minute-long clip, uploaded by @charlestonwhyt, the football player started by asking,

"What was the n***a's position?" which was met with "wide receiver," followed immediately by a collective laughter.

The question referred to Diggs's position in the field. For the unversed, Diggs, who is a professional footballer for the Houston Texans of the NFL, plays wide receiver in the field.

White then went on to speak about Diggs' alleged relationship with Cardi B, saying:

"He running down the field in that gal... She done went and got that athlete d**k. Chances are this ni**a don't drink or smoke, he taking all his vitamins and his nutrients, he at the IV therapy clinic, he can run seven miles a day. Boy, it's conditions... stamina'd up, man, he f**king the sh*t out of Cardi B, and they're driving off sick crazy"

The clip, which was taken from a recent episode of a weekly podcast, The Danza Project, has since gone viral on X, receiving over 1 million views and 11K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with some of them commenting:

"Idgaf how broke I am. Don’t care how rich I get. Never talkin bout another man in this light EVER"- commented an X user.

"That's a laugh you don't wanna hear about ya right there" - added another one.

"We see what happened to Birdman on stage with that 'lean' the other day." - posted a third netizen.

Some of them even insinuated that dating a mother of three could seem like an achievement for Diggs.

"Dating a baby mama with three kids, Stefon Diggs must respect himself as a man" - replied a fourth user.

"He's on to something. Those drugs will have you tapping out quickly." - wrote a fifth one.

"Sad he can’t say the same about cardi smh he can get a way better woman than her" - commented a sixth netizen.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted together outside of a Miami hotel on Saturday

The reaction video about Cardi B's alleged relationship with Stefon Diggs comes after the Bodak Yellow rapper was spotted with the athlete on Valentine's Day. Per a TMZ article (published on February 16), the duo was seen arriving at a Miami hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, with Cardi B dressed in a seemingly revealing dress.

Meanwhile, Diggs was captured dressed in a red bomber jacket and matching baseball cap. Per the eyewitness, the couple arrived at the hotel at around 1:54 AM, leading to speculations about them spending Valentine's Day together.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to be spending time together nearly eight months after the WAP rapper filed for a divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. The couple got married secretly in September 2017, welcoming their first child, a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018.

Three years later, in September 2021, Cardi gave birth to their son, Wave Set Cephus. Their third daughter, whose name remains unknown at the moment, was born in September 2024, nine months after the couple was separated and two months after their divorce filing.

Besides the three children that Offset shares with Cardi B, he also has three more children from his previous relationship, including two sons, Jordan Cephus, 15, Kody Cephus, 9, and Kalea Marie Cephus, 9.

With neither Cardi B nor Stefon Diggs addressing the rumors surrounding them in public, the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown at the moment.

