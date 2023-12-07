“He's back in euphoria era”: Fans swoon as BTS’ Jungkook graces the special digital cover for Vogue Japan

BTS member Jungkook graced the digital cover of Vogue Japan, and fans could not keep calm over his mesmerizing look. Known for his infectious song Euphoria on BTS’ album Love Yourself: Answer, the maknae is trending on social media for this look.

Ecstatic fans found uncanny resemblances between the look for Vogue Japan's latest digital cover and Jungkook's look in the Euphoria music video. Making fans head over heels, the Standing Next to You singer gave a completely youthful appearance.

Fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to compliment him, saying, “He's back in euphoria era."

Expand Tweet

“Why are these pics spiderkook coded”: Fans reacted to BTS’ Jungkook look on Vogue Japan's digital cover

Expand Tweet

On December 7, Vogue Japan dropped the photographs featuring the BTS maknae for their digital magazine. Styled by Youngjin Kim and Yesong Kim, the Seven singer was captured in blue Calvin Klein denims.

Hairstyled by Naejoo Park, Jungkook's side bangs with this attire sent fans on a nostalgia trip. Fans cannot help but think about the singer's look back in the Love Yourself era. Fans also say that this radiated a similar energy to Spider-Man, as he seemed to be on top of a skyscraper.

Previously, during a Weverse live session with other members, Jungkook revealed having cut his hair short, and V was the first to see it. Many fans also got emotional after watching his appearance on Vogue Japan, as the singer recently buzzed his hair in preparation for his military enlistment.

Many fans also highlighted that the shoot must have been done before his hair was cut, looking at his healthy hair, earrings, and lip piercings. Here's how fans reacted to his look for Vogue Japan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ military enlistment

The 3D singer’s blue denim ensemble with his hair down stirred fans' emotions. Fans expressed their thoughts, as they will not be able to see him on screen for almost a year and a half.

Expand Tweet

Following BIGHIT MUSIC's latest statement regarding BTS members’ military enlistment, RM and V will follow their separate procedures for enlistment. Meanwhile, the Still With You singer is expected to leave to fulfill his national duties alongside his fellow bandmate Jimin.

It is confirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will opt for the buddy system to serve in companionship. Fans rejoiced at this decision made by the duo, who are widely known by the name Jikook, and expressed their happiness at hearing them serve 18 months together.

Expand Tweet

A buddy system allows two individuals or friends to enlist and go through military training and service side by side. This system provides a smooth transition for people who may find subsequent training difficult.