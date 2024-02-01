"He's so bitter": Justin Timberlake sparks outrage over mock apology in wake of Britney Spears statement 

Justin Timberlake has made the news again, and this time, he is facing a wave of criticism after delivering a mock apology during a recent live performance in New York City. The 43-year-old singer, who recently announced a North American tour and a new album, took a surprising turn when he halted his performance to say,

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f*cking nobody."

Timberlake's statement has ignited outrage, with many on social media describing Timberlake as bitter.

The controversy stems from Britney Spears' recent apology to Justin Timberlake in an Instagram post. The 42-year-old pop icon expressed her admiration for Timberlake's music and extended an apology for certain revelations made in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears recently talked about her past relationship with Timberlake and included details about an abortion. This revelation stirred emotions and prompted her to apologize if her words offended anyone.

Social media users react to Justin Timberlake's mock apology

Justin Timberlake's apology was made during a free, one-night-only concert at Irving Plaza in New York City, celebrating his 43rd birthday. In a video shared on social media by Instagram user @gilbertohoraa, Timberlake, surrounded by his band, delivered the controversial line while the musical accompaniment of his 2013 Jay-Z collaboration Holy Grail played in the background.

Internet users reacted to Timberlake's apology by saying that someone needs to tell him we are in 2024, not 2002. Several others condemned him for insensitivity even called him a "loser."

The singer's words seemed to disregard the sincerity of Spears' apology, leading to criticism and accusations of insensitivity.

In her Instagram post, Britney Spears acknowledged her past mistakes in her memoir and expressed her love for Justin Timberlake's new single, Selfish. However, Timberlake's response has left fans and social media buzzing with disapproval.

At that time, Britney wrote in her Instagram post,

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

The public scrutiny of Justin Timberlake intensified following Spears' memoir released in October 2023, where she revealed intimate details about her three-year relationship with the former NSYNC member.

Spears wrote in her memoir,

"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

The memoir included a confession about having an abortion due to Timberlake's disapproval and raised questions about the nature of their past romance.