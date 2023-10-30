Fact Check: Did Justin Timberlake respond to Britney Spears' allegations? Viral video debunked

After Britney Spears dropped bombshell revelations about her ex Justin Timberlake in her long-anticipated memoir “The Woman In Me”, the internet was curious to see if the “Mirror” hitmaker would address the claims.

On October 27, “This Happened”, a supposed celebrity gossip YouTube channel posted a video with the title stating that Timberlake responded to Brintey’s allegations against him about his ‘blaccent’ and ‘culture vulture’.

The video further claimed that Timberlake had Britney’s accusations indirectly addressed through his publicist who threw subtle sheds at Britney for bringing up the past. The purported statement read:

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir. In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

However, the claim made in the YouTube video is false as Timberlake had not issued any public statement addressing Britney’s assertions in her memoir. Nor did any message come from his publicist where the “Criminal” songstress was publicly criticized for talking about her past with Justin Timberlake.

Viral video incorporated misleading clips of Justin Timberlake

The said ‘blaccent’ in Britney Spears’ memoir referred to Timberlake speaking in imitation of Black people to blend in with them. In a famous quotation from the audiobook version of Britney’s memoir, narrated by actress Michelle Williams, Timberlake reportedly stumbled upon R&B singer Ginuwine in NYC and said:

“‘Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’”

The thumbnail of the video posted by This Happened which falsely claimed that Justin Timberlake responded to Britney’s memoir displayed a supposed quote by Timberlake presumably meant for his former girlfriend:

“She’s pathetic.”

At the beginning of the video, a clip from one of Justin Timberlake's interviews was included where the singer can be heard saying that he felt like he had a lot to prove to himself. However, the clip then cuts to the next one. Although the original source of the short clip is unknown, it can be concluded for certain that Timberlake has not spoken about Britney Spear's memoir in front of the camera since its release on October 24.

The video amassed over 66k views and over 500 comments blaming Timberlake for being ‘vile’ and ‘narcissistic’. However, there has been no evidence to back the claims made in the video.

Moreover, at the end of the video caption, a disclaimer was added by the channel that admitted that its content may contain rumors, gossip-based information, or overdramatization of reality. The channel urged viewers to exercise their own discretion while watching the video and to keep in mind that not all the pieces of information shared in the clip are verified or factual.

Despite not directly addressing Britney Spears’ narration of their past relationship, Justin Timberlake turned off his Instagram comments due to the severe backlash he was receiving after the book was released.