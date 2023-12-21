"He's so iconic": Fans react to G-Dragon's plans on setting up a foundation combating drug use among Koreans in a handwritten letter

G-Dragon recently penned a handwritten letter to fans and supporters on December 21 after the official press conference regarding future activities. After being proven innocent by the Incheon Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit in the recent drug allegation controversy, Galaxy Corporation, his new agency, explained the situation and updated the fans on his future plans.

The K-pop idol shared a handwritten letter to his fans extending his gratitude for believing in him and supporting him throughout the drug usage allegation case. Furthermore, he also opened up about his plans to establish a foundation to combat illegal drug intake in South Korea with the intention of helping society.

Fans lauded the BIGBANG member for his plans on social media. A fan on the X said, “He's so iconic”.

“You are worth fighting for!”: Fans express pride in G-Dragon after reading his heartfelt handwritten letter

On December 21, Galaxy Corporation held a press conference where Director Jo Seong-hae read out a letter written by the BIGBANG member. As reported by Newsen, the CROOKED singer expressed what he learned about drug usage in South Korea and revealed his intentions to help by setting up a foundation.

G-Dragon revealed learning that there are an average of 20,000 drug offenders every year, with an increase in juvenile drug offenders. He revealed that he is actively trying to eradicate drugs for defenseless, exposed youth.

He wrote,

“I want to share this opportunity with many people who do not have the opportunity for treatment. As someone's older brother, I want to play a role in protecting them as younger brothers and colleagues. I decided to create a foundation to sincerely and continuously carry out this activity. I want to create a society where everyone is equal and respected on the side of those who suffer from prejudice and injustice in the world”.

Fans heaped praise on this decision made by the Black singer on social media. Many fans also left encouraging words on the X. Here are some reactions.

G-Dragon expressed his gratitude towards his fans

As shared by his official account @gdragonintl on X, he revealed the reason why he stayed strong throughout,

“The reason I was able to organize it so well was because I told myself not to give up and to work hard because I am not alone and we are together all over the world. I was able to stand again from start to finish."

Furthermore, he added,

"Thanks to the VIP fan club, who treated me like it was their own business and embraced me with love. I didn't lose energy and wasn't lonely."

G-Dragon thanked his fans, "VIP", for their unwavering support in this situation, which gave him a hard time.