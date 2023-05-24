"He's irreplaceable": The Voice fans bid an emotional farewell to Blake Shelton following his exit after 23 seasons

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired its finale episode on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the top 5 finalists performing on stage for one last time to impress their mentors and earn enough votes to take home the coveted win. In the end, it was Gina Miles from Team Niall who took home the title after an emotional moment on stage.

However, Gina Miles' win wasn't the only emotional moment for The Voice fans. OG coach Blake Shelton finally bid farewell to the show after being the coach and the mentor for a great number of contestants over the past 23 seasons. The finale episode honored him in several ways, but it was his loyal fans who thronged social media to shower their love for him.

One fan tweeted:

Season 23 of the hit NBC series was packed with talent not only in the form of contestants but also saw them perform in front of a legendary line-up of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG Blake Shelton.

Fans emotional after Blake Shelton bids farewell to The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their emotions about Blake Shelton leaving the series after 23 legendary seasons. They were extremely emotional about their favorite coach leaving the show and expressed their love and admiration for him. Check it out.

Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! @forgwenandblake And that’s how you say THANK YOU and FAREWELL to the Legend , the GOAT, the Coach , THE VOICE @blakeshelton And that’s how you say THANK YOU and FAREWELL to the Legend , the GOAT, the Coach , THE VOICE @blakeshelton https://t.co/Nhc4yJZMnO

Barbara Jones-Lipford @BarbaraLipford Farewell Blake, your going to be missed, congrats on all your amazing years of coaching, enjoy your time off the voice and congrats on your next journey much respect to you sir #@blakeshelton #TheVoice Farewell Blake, your going to be missed, congrats on all your amazing years of coaching, enjoy your time off the voice and congrats on your next journey much respect to you sir #@blakeshelton #TheVoice

Kathy_Patrick_89 @kjpatrick89 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake, from day 1, I have watched every..single..season. I am so blessed to have enjoyed seeing you grow on the show as a mentor, hearing your jokes, and watching your never ending shenanigans with the other coaches🤣 Love ya Buddy enjoy your time off @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake, from day 1, I have watched every..single..season. I am so blessed to have enjoyed seeing you grow on the show as a mentor, hearing your jokes, and watching your never ending shenanigans with the other coaches🤣 Love ya Buddy enjoy your time off❤️

Gayle Talavera @tala2345_gayle @blakeshelton #TheVoice Will miss you Blake! You have been the greatest all these seasons! Enjoy whatever is next …you will be the best! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Will miss you Blake! You have been the greatest all these seasons! Enjoy whatever is next …you will be the best!

Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! @forgwenandblake



We will always pick you Blake! Thank you for being YOU.



forever Tonight - seeing how loved, respected and admired @blakeshelton is by EVERYONE, from his fellow artists to #TheVoice crew and by millions of people around the world - is my proudest moment as a fanWe will always pick you Blake! Thank you for being YOU. #TeamBlake forever Tonight - seeing how loved, respected and admired @blakeshelton is by EVERYONE, from his fellow artists to #TheVoice crew and by millions of people around the world - is my proudest moment as a fan We will always pick you Blake! Thank you for being YOU. #TeamBlake forever ❤️ https://t.co/af5U1WZJS0

Daisy Rivera @DaisyRi35562788 #TheVoice Blake I'm really really going to Miss you the Voice is not going to be the Same with out you. Congratulations on your Retirement I Wish you all the Best in the World. Love you and God Bless you and Family 🥰 @blakeshelton Blake I'm really really going to Miss you the Voice is not going to be the Same with out you. Congratulations on your Retirement I Wish you all the Best in the World. Love you and God Bless you and Family 🥰@blakeshelton #TheVoice

🍀💎Raquel💎🍀 @DulceFloCruz99 🏼❣️ #VoiceFinale We will miss you so much Blake. Thank for a great 23 seasons. You made me laugh with your jokes/humor, witty comments, etc, and I recently loved your dad/son relationship with Niall, lol. Love you so much. Lotta fun!🏼❣️ #TheVoice We will miss you so much Blake. Thank for a great 23 seasons. You made me laugh with your jokes/humor, witty comments, etc, and I recently loved your dad/son relationship with Niall, lol. Love you so much. Lotta fun! 👏🏼❣️ #TheVoice #VoiceFinale

OG coach Blake Shelton is honored on The Voice season 23

Blake Shelton @blakeshelton Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/scriyGN8Re

Season 23 of The Voice aired an extremely power-packed finale. The Top 5 finalists Gina Miles from Team Niall, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, NOIVAS and Grace West from Team Blake, and Sorelle from Team Chance gave it their best to showcase their best performances throughout the night.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Live Finale, Part 2, reads:

"Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner; the star-studded finale includes special performances by chart-topping artists, finalist/coach duets and surprises to celebrate Blake Shelton as he says a final goodbye."

To honor The Voice coach Blake Shelton's legacy, the finale episode documented several performances. First off, he was called onto the stage by former coach and good friend Adam Levine. Blake was also greeted and cheered throughout the way by the entire staff and crew of the show.

The night saw many guest stars performing for Blake Shelton. These included Maroon 5, CeeLo Green, Toosii, Diplo, Lily Rose, and several others, who gave incredible performances and pay tribute to Blake's run on the show.

The Voice OG also received a warm welcome from several of his own contestants that he coached and mentored over the past two decades. Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski, season 20 winner Cam Anthony, Wendy Moten (season 21), Bodie (season 22), and others.

Other season winners and finalists coached by Blake paid him a visit and thanked him for his guidance. These include some of the most memorable artists from the coach's team, including Bryce Leatherwood, Jermaine Paul, The Swon Brothers, Raelynn, Danielle Bradberry, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, among several others.

Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! @forgwenandblake



“ It’s been the GREATEST THING that happened to me in my life “ - “ The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton and my life completely changed “ - @gwenstefani “ It’s been the GREATEST THING that happened to me in my life “ - @blakeshelton “ The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton and my life completely changed “ - @gwenstefani “ It’s been the GREATEST THING that happened to me in my life “ - @blakeshelton https://t.co/zQXoVv4YXb

Former coaches of The Voice, who weren't able to make it to Blake's last episode sent their warm messages through their videos. Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Pharrell, Nick Jonas, and John Legend expressed their gratitude to the OG coach for the 23 seasons.

Other artists who also sent in their well-wishes include Dolly Parton, Peyton Manning, Jimmie Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Wayne Gretzky. Gwen Stefani, former coach, and Blake's wife sent an emotional message and reflected on her journey to meeting the coach on the show and eventually getting married to him.

Season 23 of The Voice was an extremely successful season. Over the past couple of months, viewers witnessed a lot of talented contestants delivering iconic performances. With the new installment in the making, viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

The Voice aired every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC.

