The Voice season 23 Playoffs Round: Blake Shelton's last ever decisions leave him struggling

The popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

It will document the beginning of the playoffs round where contestants will battle it out to move forward in the competition. Considering the stiff competition, it will be difficult for the coaches to choose two of their singers to advance out of five.

The upcoming episode of The Voice will feature contestants competing in the playoffs round of the competition. Five contestants from each coach's team will prove their mettle to be selected to move to the semi-finals.

However, the coaches can only select two. This will be the coaches' last decision this season before viewers vote for the singers in the live performances.

It will also be Blake Shelton's final decision ever on the show as he bids farewell to the series after season 23. Noting that he was nervous, the OG coach was seen telling the contestants:

"I would have quit a season before had I known how bad this sucks."

Keep reading to learn more about the Playoffs round of the competition.

The Voice season 23 will begin the Playoffs round this week

Season 23 of The Voice has seen an incredible amount of talent. The contestants have braved blind auditions, battles and knockouts to reach the playoffs round of the competition.

The coaches - Kelly Clarkson, first-time coach Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton - will have to make one of their toughest decisions in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Playoffs Premiere, reads:

"The playoffs are back, further bolstering the competition following the knockouts; the 10 artists remaining across Team Chance and Team Blake hold nothing back as tough decisions are made when Blake and Chance can each advance only two artists."

A total of 5 contestants from each coach's team on The Voice will battle it out in the Playoffs round. In the battle rounds, four artists received playoff passes from their respective coaches that saved them from elimination and had them skip the Knockouts round. They advanced directly to the Playoffs.

The rest of the singers are the ones who proved their mettle in the Knockouts round, battling it out with fellow team competitiors to impress their team coaches.

After a series of decisions and steals, 16 singers were selected to move forward. A total of 20 contestants (5 from each coach's team) will now be battling in the Playoffs.

Out of them, each coach on The Voice can only advance two contestants into the live semi-finals. The upcoming episode will be the last time the coaches make their decision as the Top 8 chosen contestants from the Playoffs will be handed over to viewers to vote for their favorites.

A preview clip of the round was released by the show on its social media page which teased what fans can expect. While Blake Shelton confessed to having the best team, Niall Horan complimented the act as one of the best performances. Kelly Clarkson noted that there was tension, energy and excitement all put together.

Chance The Rapper was seen rejoicing that his team was "stacked." In a confessional on the show, he said:

"The arrangements are crazy. Everybody has grown so much in the competition. Semi-finals are coming up next, and the fact that we don't get a steal, the fact that there's no pass or anything."

Kelly Clarkson, for her part, said:

"This is a hard thing for the coaches because we have five people and you can only choose two to move forward to the live semi-finals. That is super Hunger Games."

Niall Horan noted that they were witnessing The Voice history with Blake Shelton's final decision.

Season 23 of The Voice has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the chosen contestants will continue to face tougher challenges which will push them to their limits and test their utmost potential. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode this Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

