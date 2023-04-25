The Voice season 23: Who reached the Playoffs and who was eliminated from the Knockouts night two?

The final round of The Voice season 23 Knockouts aired on NBC on Monday, April 24 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured two singers from each team trying to earn a spot in the playoffs. The performers had to sing a song of their own choice to impress their respective coaches, who were supposed to decide which singer was eliminated and which singer would reach the next stage of the competition.

The singers who were eliminated from The Voice knockouts (night two) were:

EJ Michels from team Niall

Magnus from team Chance

Jerome Godwin III from team Niall

Tiana Goss from team Chance

Neil Salsich from team Blake and Rachel Christine from team Kelly lost their respective knockout battles but other coaches decided to “steal” them, meaning that they switched teams after the round. Rachel is now under team Blake and Neil is under team Kelly.

Hence, the singers who qualified for the Playoffs after Knockouts night two are:

Michael B. from team Niall Jamar Langley from team Chance Grace West from team Blake Ross Clayton from team Niall Sorelle from team Chance Holly Brand from team Kelly Neil Salsich from team Kelly Rachel Christine from team Blake

Teams after The Voice Knockout round

After the Knockout round, each coach has five singers on their team (1 stolen and 4 saved in the competition.) Team Kelly Clarkson consists of D. Smooth, Holly Brand, ALI, and Cait Martin. She stole Neil Salsich in the round.

The performers under team Chance are Jamar Langley, Ray Uriel, Manasseh Samone, and Sorelle. He stole Kala Banham from Kelly Clarkson.

Blake Shelton’s team consists of Mary Kate Conner, Grace West, NOIVAS, and Kylee Dayne. He stole Rachel Christine from team Kelly. Team Niall Horan has Gina Miles, Michael B., Ryley Tate, and Ross Clayton. He stole Tasha Jessen from team Blake.

Recap of The Voice season 23 episode 13

EJ Michels and Michael B. from team Niall competed against each other by singing Flip Switch and When You’re Gone, respectively. Niall decided to go with his gut and chose Michael as the winner of the round.

Team Chance’s Magnus and Jamar Langley sang Ordinary People and Cruisin' respectively for their knockout round.

Chance felt that Jamar sang his difficult song in a positive way and declared him the winner. Grace West and Neil Salsich from team Blake then competed against each other. Grace sang Here You Come Again and Neil sang Takin’ It to the Streets. Blake was initially confused but ultimately chose Grace as the winner.

Kelly saved Neil as she felt that he could “sing anything” in his style. Team Niall’s Jerome Godwin III and Ross Clayton went up against each other by singing Someone You Loved and Dirty Work, respectively.

Niall easily declared Ross as the winner as he felt that Jerome’s confidence was low and that Ross had much more to show in the competition.

The trio team Sorelle and Tiana Goss competed against each other to stay back in coach Chance’s team on The Voice. Tiana sang God Is a Woman while Sorelle picked Blame It on the Boogie. Chance was blown away by Sorelle’s stage presence and declared them the winner of the round.

Team Kelly’s Holly Brand and Rachel Christine sang Blue Moon of Kentucky and Rhiannon respectively in the knockout round. Kelly chose Holly as the winner while Blake stole Rachel for his team as she is a diverse vocalist.

NBC airs fresh episodes of The Voice every Monday at 8 pm ET and every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

