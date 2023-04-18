"Kate was so good!": The Voice fans disappointed after Kate Cosentino's exit in the Knockouts round

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the beginning of the Knockouts round, where two contestants from each coach's team competed against each other. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed some of their fan-favorites' performances.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Kate Cosentino and Gina Miles from Niall Horan's team competed against each other. Both delivered incredible performances and impressed the coaches. Although it was one of Niall's toughest decisions, he decided to advance Gina. Fans were disappointed with Kate's exit. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on air for over two decades and has established itself to be a very popular franchise. Over the years, many contestants who have appeared on the show have gone on to become established artists. Season 23 of the competition saw the singers perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

Kate Cosentino and Gina Miles compete on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the first round of the Knockouts in the competition. Country music icon Reba McEntire served as the guest mentor and guided contestants with stage presence, song choice, and more, alongside the respective coaches.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Knockouts Premiere, read:

"Country superstar Reba McEntire serves as mega mentor for the knockouts; the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other, then select a winner to move on to the playoffs; the pressure is on, as each coach only has one steal."

Kate Cosentino and Gina Miles from Team Niall were to perform their individual songs. Ahead of their performance on The Voice Knockouts, Reba and Niall coached the singers for the same.

As Gina began singing, Reba revealed she was having a hard time understanding her words and gave tips on making words sound clearer. The mentor called the singer a powerhouse talent irrespective of her soft and shy nature.

Meanwhile, Kate put a rock twist to her song and complemented the same with her guitar. The Voice mentor complimented the singer's stage presence. Niall, for his part, advised her to tone down her performance as it came out very strong.

For the performance, Gina performed Somebody That I Used To Know, while Kate performed Call Me. Both delivered impeccable performances that were unique in their own way. The coaches applauded both the contestants after their performances.

Chance The Rapper noted that Gina kept her identity alive throughout the song, while Kate controlled the whole room. Kelly Clarkson leaned more towards Gina based on the entire performance. Blake Shelton, for his part, felt that Kate was a stronger contender in terms of performance dynamics and leaned towards her over Gina.

Niall Horan had an extremely difficult decision to make. He ultimately chose Gina to advance forward with, as he felt she'd gotten confident during her time in the competition. Thus, Kate marked the end of her journey in the competition.

Fans left disappointed over Kate Cosentino's exit on The Voice

Fans were disappointed with Kate's exit. They termed the contestant as their favorite and were sad to see her go.

Some fans also became emotional at Kate's exit from the competition.

Season 23 of The Voice has been extremely interesting so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will deliver even more iconic performances to wow fans with their talent. Viewers will have to tune in to see how it all pans out.

Don't miss out on a brand-new episode of The Voice next Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

