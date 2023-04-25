"INSANITY!!!": The Voice fans upset as EJ Michels gets eliminated in knockouts

The final episode of knockouts for The Voice season 21 aired on NBC on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET. The round featured two singers under the same coach competing against each other, with just one performer proceeding to the Playoffs and the other being sent home. The respective coaches had to make tough decisions themselves and could only "save" one eliminated singer in the round. Other coaches could also chip in and "steal" the eliminated performer for their own team.

Team Niall's EJ Michels and Michael B. were in a tough competition in tonight's episode but ultimately, the latter won the round. Michael B sang When You're Gone and EJ Michels chose to perform on Trip Switch.

Niall praised EJ in the rehearsals, saying that he “switched” up the song and mega mentor Reba McEntire asked him to see the song as a story in his mind. Michael, meanwhile, admitted in the rehearsals that his performance was getting too sloppy towards the end because he was emotional.

In the final stage, EJ dazzled in a sparkly jacket and gave a different type of performance than his usual style. He failed to reach some notes in his performance but was able to end the song with some very high notes. Michael used his Broadway voice to match the tone of his song.

Coach Niall complimented EJ's song diversity but ultimately chose Michael B. as the winner.

The Voice fans were shocked to find that EJ Michels was eliminated after his performance and that no other coach tried to save him.

The Voice fans are going to miss EJ

EJ is a talented singer and Niall decided to "steal" him from Blake Shelton in the Battles round. The Utah-based singer impressed the judges in the auditions with a chilling rendition of Easy on Me and a very high note being played on the piano.

In the knockouts, all the coaches liked Michael's performance better. Coach Chance felt that EJ’s performance lacked pitch. Coach Blake liked EJ’s performance but felt that Michael’s voice was more tuned.

The Voice fans were very upset to see EJ leave and said that they would miss him in the competition. Unlike the judges, fans were very impressed with his final performance.

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #VoiceKnockouts EJ Michels brought the drama, swooping into that opening, stalking the stage, lotta swagger, working in and out of falsetto. He really performed this well. #TheVoice EJ Michels brought the drama, swooping into that opening, stalking the stage, lotta swagger, working in and out of falsetto. He really performed this well. #TheVoice #VoiceKnockouts

More about EJ Michels

EJ is a 31-year-old singer from Draper, Utah. He founded the pop-rock band Foreign Figures with his brother in 2014, which still performs in Utah. The band has five original songs, which have been streamed over a million times.

EJ also writes solo songs like Dark Room and I’m Not a Rockstar, which have been streamed more than 300k times on Spotify. He is openly gay and revealed in his audition that he heard some things with “this negative undertone” as a member of the LGBTQ community. He wanted to spread the message of “acceptance and authenticity” during his time in the competition.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the competition on Peacock one day after the television premiere.

