"U really messed up": Fans slam Blake Shelton for not picking EJ Michels during battle rounds on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the beginning of the battle rounds of the competition. Two contestants from each of the coaches' teams battled it out and gave their best to move forward. While all coaches gave feedback, it was up to the team coach to decide which singer to advance.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Tasha and EJ battled it out against each other. While both delivered remarkable performances, Blake picked Tasha to move forward. EJ was chosen to steal by both Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. The contestant decided to go with Team Niall.

Fans were disappointed with Blake for not choosing EJ. One tweeted:

Tasha Jessen and EJ Michels battle it out on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the contestants getting ready for the first round of the battles. They had to bring their A-game to compete against a fellow team contestant and impress their coach to be selected for the next round. Considering it was a whole bunch of talented contestants, it became difficult for the coaches to choose one.

The first battle of the season was between Tasha Jessen and EJ Michels from Blake Shelton's team. Ahead of the performance, viewers got a glimpse of the duo preparing for their battle. For the round, they were going to sing The Tracks Of My Tears by Smokey Robinson.

Tasha revealed that she used to sing the same song when she and her husband separated due to immigration issues and not knowing when they would see each other. The Voice coach Blake Shelton felt that the duo could draw a lot of inspiration from the song. EJ also reflected on his struggles ahead of the performance.

As the contestants made their way to the stage, fellow coaches loved their pairing already. Throughout the performance, both contestants impressed the coaches with their vocal range and chemistry. Their battle was received with a lot of applause. Kelly Clarkson felt that the duo were even matched and it would be a hard decision for Blake to choose one.

Chance The Rapper called The Voice contestants' battle "an award show level performance." While he agreed with Kelly, he picked EJ over Tasha because of his stage presence. Niall Horan, for his part, was happy he turned around for Tasha, although he didn't turn around. He, however, regretted not turning for EJ and leaned more towards him.

While Blake loved the duo's performance, he ultimately picked Tasha over EJ because he felt that she had endless potential. EJ thanked the coach for turning around and assured him that he would continue to pursue his music career. As he was leaving the stage, Niall and Chance The Rapper pressed their "steal buzzer."

This meant that EJ was back to compete on The Voice. He would have to pick one of the coaches to work with. While Chance The Rapper assured the singer of helping him pick the right songs, Niall explained that the contestant would fit perfectly with his team as the coach had no one like him.

EJ ultimately decided to go with Niall, which made the coach extremely happy.

Fans slam Blake for not choosing EJ after battles on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with Blake picking Tasha over EJ. Check out what they have to say.

Some fans were in disbelief as they thought Blake would go for EJ. Check it out.

Season 23 of The Voice has already seen the contestants giving their best to battle it out. As the installment progresses, the artists will face even tougher challenges that will test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

