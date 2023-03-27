The 17th episode of Quantum Leap season 1 is expected to premiere on NBC on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT (tentative time). The complex sci-fi series continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, thanks to its intricate plot lines and strong characterization, among other things.

Quantum Leap is a reboot of the 80s show of the same name and is set three decades after the events portrayed in the original series. It stars Raymond Lee in the lead role, with many others portraying pivotal supporting characters alongside him.

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 centers around Ben dealing with hijackers on a plane

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 promo offers a glimpse of several important events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled The Friendly Skies, Ben takes a leap into an airplane in the 70s.

Ben needs to deal with hijackers on the flight but he does not have Ziggy's help, which makes things a lot more difficult and complicated.

Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Ben leaps aboard a 1970s passenger jet as a flight attendant, he must outwit its hijackers before it mysteriously crashes into the Atlantic, and worse, he has to do it all without Ziggy's help.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Ben, Interrupted, depicted Ben trying to help a woman escape a mental asylum in the 1950s.

Elsewhere, the team was shocked to discover a mole in the project. As the series heads towards its end, fans can expect a number of crucial events to unfold in protagonist Ben's life and it'll be interesting to see how the story progresses until the next season.

What is Quantum Leap about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Quantum Leap is a thematically and philosophically ambitious sci-fi series that follows the life of Dr. Ben Song, who heads the titular project. However, he makes an unauthorized time-travel into the past and leaps into different bodies in different time periods. His eventful journey forms the crux of the storyline.

Here's a brief excerpt from the official synopsis of the show, as per NBC:

''It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.''

Raymond Lee is terrific in the lead role, capturing his character's various complex inner conflicts with absolute ease. His other notable acting credits include Kevin Can F**k Himself, Here and Now, Top Gun: Maverick, and many more.

Appearing alongside Lee in other crucial supporting/guest roles are Ernie Hudson as Herbert Williams, Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci, Michael Welch as Ryan, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Quantum Leap season 1 on NBC on March 27, 2023.

