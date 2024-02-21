"He's a one-hit wonder": Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective showrunner, roasted for reposting claim that Issa López is ruining the franchise

The creator and executive producer of True Detective, Nic Pizzolatto, recently went on a posting spree on Instagram regarding the fate of the show's latest installment, and fans are unhappy. After the show's fourth season ended on February 18, several news outlets and fans shared their thoughts about it. Some shared their views about Issa López, who served as season 4's showrunner, writer, and director.

The consensus in most responses directed at López was that entrusting her to helm the show was a bad choice. To add fuel to the fire, Nic Pizzolatto, the original creator of the show, reposted some of these Instagram stories to his personal Instagram page. Following this gesture, those who have been following the show closely since the beginning expressed their discontent over the matter.

Nic Pizzolatto faces flak from fans of True Detective after going public with his views about Issa López

Since True Detective season 4 ended, social media platforms, specifically X, have been buzzing with discussions regarding the show. Although not on X, the views shared by the show's original creator surprised many.

Pizzolatto did not shy away from siding with people who actively criticized Issa López for her directorial and writing abilities. On his personal Instagram account, he shared multiple stories of people criticizing López for "ruining" the franchise.

However, Pizzolatto's views on López did not sit well with most. Here are some reactions to Nic sharing Instagram stories of people slamming Issa for True Detective: Night Country -

What did Issa López have to say about the feud between her and Pizzolatto concerning True Detective?

Sharing stories on Instagram and dissing True Detective season 4 was not Nic Pizzolatto's first instance of publicly dissing the show. He earlier criticized the show on Reddit, calling it “so stupid.”

Soon after Pizzolatto went public with his views, Issa López did not keep quiet on the matter. In an article published by Vulture on January 31, 2024, López was quipped regarding Pizzolatto's views on the show. She said:

“I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative."

She added:

"I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

All episodes of True Detective season 4 are currently streaming on HBO and HBO MAX in the US. Residents of the US can also watch it on Amazon Prime with a subscription for Max.

