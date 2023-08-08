"He's probably the worst actor on the series"- Fans divided over Will Byers taking center stage in Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the most anticipated seasons of any show in recent times. However, in light of the ongoing WGA strike, it may take much longer to release online. In a recent interview with Variety, the creator and writer of Stranger Things, Ross Duffer confirmed that Noah Schnapp's Will Byers will be at the center of the next stage of the show.

The ending of the fourth season seemed to indicate that Will will take over as the central character after staying in the backdrop for most of the season. Now, the co-creator has confirmed this theory while speaking about Noah Schnapp.

"Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just s*xuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man," he said.

While this seems like the perfect way to wrap up the show, several fans were not convinced that Will should take on the central in the finale. Netizens took to social media to react to the news and claimed he was the "worst actor" in the show.

Netizen reacts to Ross Duffer's announcement (Image via Twitter)

Fans skeptical about Will Byers being the protagonist of Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things has so far displayed the remarkable ability to provide space to all its characters, creating a vivid dynamic in the process. The previous season completely strayed away from Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and focused on the rest of the group. However, in some sense, it was always Will's story, and the series will end with another chapter of Will's life after the first season extensively focused on him.

The recent announcement by Duffer left fans divided as they took to the comments section of DiscussingFilm's post to react to the same. A few individuals accepted that this was how things were meant to be while others simply criticized the decision.

Netizens react to Ross Duffer's announcement (Image via Twitter)

Stranger Things season 5 was set to begin shooting earlier in 2023 and fans await an official announcement about its release on Netflix.