"HE'S SO GOLDEN": Fans gush over BTS' RM's look in his new Instagram post

BTS' leader Namjoon pleasantly surprised fans with his recent Instagram post. The image featured him wearing an olive green t-shirt and headphones as he gave the camera an intense look. RM's recent post captivated fans and went viral online. Netizens took to social media platforms to appreciate his look as they called him "golden."

Expand Tweet

Among the seven group members, RM has maintained his presence on Instagram, regularly sharing posts via his new account @rpwprpwprpwp. Fans appreciate the gesture as he keeps them updated even during his military service.

Fans stunned by BTS' RM's recent Instagram post

Fans have noted that BTS leader Namjoon, also known as RM, has been significantly more active on his relatively new Instagram account @rpwprpwprpwp. This was a welcome change for fans, who are always eager to receive an update from him.

The idol became the talk of the town on January 30, 2024, when K, a member of &TEAM, spoke to Star ET and shared a delightful incident about a unique encounter with the idol at the HYBE gym. K stated that the duo engaged in a treadmill race and recounted the moment RM flexed his muscles, showcasing his impressive physique.

Soon after, RM took to Instagram and surprised fans by sharing a photo of himself.

Notably, the picture was likely taken shortly before his impending military enlistment, as he was seen sporting his signature golden blonde, short hair. In the image, RM donned an olive green T-shirt as black headphones rested on his head. He was seen reaching out and touching both sides of the headphones. The presence of headphones in the photo sparked anticipation among fans, leading them to speculate about the potential of a new project.

The photo exuded a candid charm, and fans particularly appreciated the natural radiance on the face of the BTS member. The overall tone of the picture was accentuated with a warm yellowish-gold hue, which was further enhanced by the olive green T-shirt, creating a visually pleasing aesthetic. Netizens mentioned he was "glowing" and called him gorgeous.

Captivated by RM's look, fans flooded Twitter and the comments section of his post with praise for him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RM's increased activity on Instagram in the past month has fueled speculation among fans that the BTS leader may soon unveil a new project. As RM continues to share glimpses of his activities and projects on Instagram, fans eagerly await further updates about his career.