“He’s somebody who’s influenced my life”: Singer Max Schneider mentions BTS’ Jungkook to be his ‘Gateway to K-pop’

In a recent interview with Cinema Bravo, Max Schneider mentioned that his interest in K-pop was ignited by none other than BTS' Jungkook after he sang his song One More Weekend on one of his Weverse lives. Max is an American singer who has recently been making an impact on the K-pop scene.

Expand Tweet

In Max’s words:

"He’s somebody who’s influenced my life in a huge way."

Max received a massive fan following after this impromptu singing from the BTS member. After listening to his singing, Max kept admiring his voice. Since then, he was influenced to be able to meet the BTS star at least once in his lifetime. He also exclaimed that the star positively impacted his life and played a big role in driving him toward K-pop.

The American singer recently collaborated with LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin on Stupid In Love.

Stupid In Love singer Max opens up about BTS' Jungkook being an influence in his career

Max Schneider is an American singer introduced to more and more K-pop fans after he collaborated with LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin on their song, Stupid In Love. Even though this was the very first time for a lot of fans to see the artist enter the K-pop scene, it’s not his first K-pop connection.

Before working together on the above-mentioned project with Yunjin, the artist had remained a huge fan of Jungkook of BTS and he recently opened up about this fact. While talking to Cinema Bravo, the interview was naturally directed toward K-pop, since his most recent collaboration has been in this particular genre.

During a particular question:

"What was like your gateway draw (in K-pop)?"

Max answered with:

"Great Question. Jungkook of BTS was the gateway. He sang my song called One More Weekend that I was really passionate about and there wasn't like any, I just wanted the label that time to be into it more and he sang it on live and I was like somebody likes the song is amazing and I was like who's this guy?" Max answered.

"His voice is amazing and honestly that was the gateway. I just went straight in so shout out to Jungkook. I still haven't met him which is crazy. He's been somebody's an influence in my life in such a huge way so much love to him and hoping to meet him soon and it changed my life in an amazing way," he continued.

Expand Tweet

Max explained that Jungkook from BTS had a significant impact on him. He mentioned that hearing him sing his song One More Weekend sparked his passion for the song. Max was impressed when he heard the BTS maknae perform it live, describing the experience as "amazing."

He expressed admiration for the BTS member's voice and shared that it served as a gateway for him into a new world of music, which is K-pop. Max also expressed his desire to meet Jungkook in person someday, acknowledging the influence he has had on his life.

However, contrary to expectations, this was not the first time he addressed this above-mentioned instance. During an interview in 2020, with K-pop star Eric Nam, on his podcast show, K-pop Daebak, Max mentioned this very incident.

His words then were:

“One More Weekend was suddenly No. 1 in Korea and I had no idea why and then I found out it was because Jungkook from BTS had sung it in a live. I was like, ‘Yo, who’s got the power to put a song no. 1 in their country by just singing it?!'”

These two instances represent the impact Jungkook has had not only on K-pop fans but other celebrities from the music industry as well.