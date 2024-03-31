"Happy to see you again": Fans excited after BTS’ Namjoon spotted on his first vacation since enlistment with his friends

On March 29, 20234, news emerged about BTS leader Kim Namjoon taking his well-deserved vacation, much to the delight of fans.

While it's officially vacation time for the other three members as well, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, RM was the first to update fans about his time off and how he's enjoying it.

A friend of RM shared an Instagram story featuring a group picture that included Namjoon, tagging his account. Subsequently, the BTS star himself shared Instagram stories of his outings during the vacation. He revealed that he spent time with friends and visited an art exhibition as soon as he had the opportunity.

Fans were quite happy to see him visiting the places he loves as soon as he received a vacation.

"Hope he was able to have a good time" - BTS' Namjoon steps out for his first military vacation

The first vacation granted to South Korean military personnel after completing 100 days of service is commonly known as the "100th-day leave" or "100-day vacation."

During this leave, soldiers are permitted to take a brief break from their military duties to spend time with their families, engage in personal activities, and recharge before returning to their service.

BTS’ Namjoon or RM, who has been the most active BTS member even while in the military, shared the news of his leave with the fans as well. As he returned home during his first military leave, he did not forget to update about it to fans via his Instagram.

Not only did he share about his leave, but he also openly talked about the activities he indulged in during his vacation. According to the events disclosed, he hung out with a bunch of his friends for a meal as well as visited a certain museum or art exhibition as visible from his Instagram stories.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his appearance, specifically his haircut which seemed both disciplinarily short as well as subtly stylish. One of his friends, the director of Eyes Magazine, Jin Pyo took to Instagram to post an update about their friends’ meal initially. A fan on the internet even revealed that the museum RM visited was the Leeum Museum, “Voices” exhibition by Philippe Parreno in Seoul.

The friends involved in this meal except for Namjoon and Jin Pyo were stylist Kim Young-jin, photographer Mok Jung-Wook, and actor Lee Jong-won. RM was tagged in this particular story as well as it was later reposted by him himself. Seeing him have a good time and spend his holiday doing things he loves was special for the ARMYs.

In addition to the previous updates, RM also posted a third story showing support for his bandmate J-hope's new album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL 1 release, particularly his new song "I Wonder..(ft. Jungkook)." Given that it involved two of his fellow band members, RM shared it on his Instagram story to express his support for his colleagues.

This gesture was further praised by the fandom, highlighting the effort Namjoon put in and the special bond he shared with his group members.

In a nutshell, March 29, 2024, became a happy day for the BTS fans, who experienced a short but delightful return of their beloved leader, who even took the effort to share his military whereabouts with the fandom.