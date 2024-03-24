BTS’ RM’s 2018 United Nations speech included in Chile’s school textbooks

BTS’ RM has received another honorable mention in quite an expected way. His popular speech at the 2018 United Nations General Assembly has added to children’s literature books in the form of study material. These books belong to Chile, and the books that mention this speech belong to the syllabus of 12–13-year-old children.

Expand Tweet

The speech had left an indelible impression on everyone in attendance as well as resonated far and wide across the entire world. Namjoon's message of self-love and self-acceptance resonated with a larger audience than expected. It became a historic moment then and there, and even after almost 7 years, it still continues to live on in the minds of fans, as well as some other written materials like the one mentioned above.

BTS' RM's United Nations speech gains prominence in children's study materials

In 2018, BTS made history by delivering a powerful speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. The septet became the first K-pop group to address the UN, marking a significant moment not only for them but also for the broader landscape of music and youth advocacy.

During their speech, BTS emphasized the importance of self-love, acceptance, and empowerment, drawing from their own personal experiences and the profound impact of their music on their global fanbase.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the group's leader, delivered the speech on behalf of BTS, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to address the UN Assembly. He spoke eloquently about the group's journey, highlighting their message of love and unity transcending language and cultural barriers. A part of the speech read,

"Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. I am who I am today, with all my faults. Tomorrow I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become."

This speech is now included in the textbooks of elementary school students in Chile. An X user, @saraprezgalind3, revealed a picture of the book’s page on the platform. The textbooks also showcase a screenshot of RM giving the speech. Along with that, as a part of the written exercise, a question based on this was also asked.

"According to RM, what happened when he tried to adjust to everyone's moulds? How is this related to the idea of “losing one's name?”"

This question was considered highly intellectual by the ARMYs, and they praised the efforts of the Chilean education system in influencing their students in this manner. Fans even joked about this particular write-up being written by someone who themselves is an ARMY.

Along with this question, a description of the BTS leader was included as well.

"Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, the leader of the K-pop group BTS, gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly a while ago, where he called on everyone to find their voice and speak up for themselves."

RM emphasized the power of music as a universal language that can inspire hope and foster understanding among diverse communities. He discussed the hardships and insecurities faced by young people around the world and encouraged listeners to embrace their individuality and strive for positive change.

BTS' advocacy for youth empowerment and mental health awareness has since become a cornerstone of their philanthropic efforts, with the group consistently using their platform to address important social issues and support various charitable causes. All of the members have since donated to various humanitarian causes.

RM is currently enlisted in the military. He was reportedly promoted to Private First Class earlier this month after graduating from basic training as an Elite soldier. He'll be discharged in June 2025 with Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung.