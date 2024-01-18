"Return of the bob": Fans anticipate something upcoming as BTS’ RM posts his particular hair wig look again on mystery Instagram account

BTS leader RM pleasantly surprised and intrigued fans by sharing a photo featuring his iconic bob hair wig once again on January 18, 2024. A few months ago, he had posted a similar look on his Instagram, which didn't raise much speculation at the time. However, this time, fans keenly observed that he was wearing the same T-shirt, as in the previous Instagram post, with a similar appearance.

This repetition has led ARMYs to wonder if something significant is on the horizon. RM, currently fulfilling his military duties, shares some glimpses of his military life through his new Instagram account. While it hasn't yet become a trending topic globally, a considerable number of fans are curious about the meaning behind this particular look.

"Our Babygirl RM": The BTS leader brings back bob wig look on his Instagram, leaving fans guessing

RM's iconic long bob haircut has always been a beloved phenomenon among BTS enthusiasts. Its historic significance dates back to the short fun skit, known as 3rd MUSTER: House of Army, that was released in 2017, where RM portrayed the character of a young girl with bob hair, named Kim Army. Since then, this particular look has become memorable for fans, and is now associated with the BTS member.

However, following that skit, RM hadn't been seen sporting a similar look until the final quarter of 2023. On October 28, 2023, RM posted a short video on his Instagram story, donning the long bob wig and a grey T-shirt, while sitting in front of a mirror. At that time, fans were pleasantly surprised to see RM in this familiar avatar again.

However, it was the recent post on January 18, 2024, that sparked deeper contemplation among ARMYs. In this recent picture, RM stands in front of a red-colored van, wearing the same grey T-shirt as in the previous Instagram post. The post consists of two images, one offering a front profile and the other taken slightly from the back as he took a selfie.

Fans noted that the bob hair seemed shorter this time, adding more intrigue to their speculation. The posting of different photos featuring the same look on two distinct occasions has fans speculating about a potential project from the BTS leader. Given that he has shared this similar appearance twice, fans believe it wasn't just for fun but possibly tied to official work.

The mystery surrounding the purpose of this look has fans eagerly anticipating what might be in store for them.

While the fun element has kept fans guessing, BTS members have previously hinted at having shot various projects that will keep ARMYs engaged during their time away due to military service.

As RM excels in the military, fans find joy in reminiscing about the iconic Kim Army character and eagerly await any official news that may be released. This unexpected appearance of RM's long bob brings a touch of delight to fans, serving as a welcome distraction until further updates.