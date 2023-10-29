"Kim army has risen": BTS’ RM sporting a bob cut wig in his new Instagram post has fans tripping down House of ARMY memory lane

On October 28, 2023, RM of BTS surprised the fans with an unexpected Instagram post, which ticked the fandom and reminded them of some fond memories. This post featured RM sitting in front of a mirror with a bob haircut wig with bangs. This was an unexpected move from the star and reminded fans of a moment from 2017, where RM played the role of a girl named Kim Army in a BTS members’ skit called 3rd MUSTER: House of Army.

This skit, which was released on March 30, 2017, was part of a fun segment that the group was doing a few years ago to provide fans with entertainment. This skit featured the BTS members playing a family as funny events revolved around their lives.

Hence, fans were taken aback at that moment for good and became nostalgic after seeing the recent video. It was a visual treat for fans.

"Dora cut!" BTS' RM's recent Instagram post sends ARMYs into a state of funny nostalgia

On October 28, 2023, RM, the leader of BTS, delighted fans with an unexpected Instagram post that sent ARMYs on a journey down memory lane. This surprise post not only tickled the fandom's collective nostalgia but also revealed RM sporting a distinctive look that had fans reminiscing about an amusing BTS group skit from 2017.

In the Instagram post, RM was captured sitting in front of a mirror, donning a bob haircut wig with bangs. This sudden, though temporary, transformation into an entirely new look surprised fans, as they had grown accustomed to his signature short style. However, the real magic lay in the memories this new appearance triggered.

Fans with a keen memory would recall 2017 when RM played a comical and unforgettable role as "Kim Army" in the group skit, creating a hilarious and endearing moment that fans would forever cherish.

The unexpected post created a whirlwind of emotions, making fans feel a sense of nostalgia, fondness, and an overwhelming connection to their beloved idol. Amid BTS's hectic schedules and global stardom, such reminders of the past serve as a heartfelt connection between the group and their dedicated followers.

J-hope played his mother, V played his brother, and Jungkook played the father. While members Suga, Jimin, and Jin played the roles of J-hope’s brother, the pet dog, and the clock, respectively.

Some ARMYs even compared this look of RM with the renowned children's cartoon character, Dora the Explorer. They even joked about how the BTS star's intellectual level would make him a daunting and likable Dora, unlike the actual character.

This Instagram video post, however, was more than just a visual treat as it was a sign of RM's enduring bond with BTS fans. It reinforced the idea that despite the group's unprecedented success and busy lives, the members, including RM, value the special moments shared with their ARMY.

Social media was abuzz with reactions and discussions, and fans from all around the world shared their delight at this unexpected but heartwarming surprise:

In a world filled with uncertainty and change, it's these moments of nostalgia and shared history that provide solace and strength to ARMYs. RM's simple but impactful Instagram post reminded fans that the journey of the group and their ARMY is a tapestry woven with memories, laughter, and love.

As the clock keeps ticking, RM and his entire group show no signs of slowing down. Their bond with fans remains as unbreakable as ever, and these small yet significant gestures only serve to make that connection even stronger.

Member RM hasn't been up to any busy schedules and is simply chilling while spending time at home. He occasionally attends some events and appears on magazine covers with new photoshoots and interviews.

This surprise post from Namjoon will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of ARMY, reaffirming RM's position as not just a K-pop star but a beloved friend to fans worldwide.