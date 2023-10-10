“Can you introduce me to one?”: BTS' RM’s hilarious response to a fan asking to introduce his girlfriend on Weverse Live sends Internet into a frenzy

BTS' RM took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse where he conducted a live broadcast for over twenty minutes on October 10, 2023. Much to fans' delight, the singer debuted his new silver-grey hair that they loved and gushed about. RM was dressed casually in a deep blue t-shirt, and fans thought he looked handsome as he interacted with them and had a fun time.

During the live session, a fan asked BTS' RM in English to introduce them to his girlfriend. As the singer blushed and giggled while reading the comment, he went on to say:

"Introduce your girlfriend? Oh sh*t, I really want to but I have none right now. Can you introduce me one?"

While engaging with the fans, the Wild Flower singer noted that his house was a mess and also asked them if his new hairstyle looked good. Needless to say, fans told him that he did look good and handsome. BTS' RM then told fans that he had become accustomed to doing live broadcasts at studios but that he wanted to try doing one at home as well.

As BTS' RM took to Weverse to interact with fans and answer their questions, he also noted that he was living alone and handling his household chores after returning home.

"This is how I really live alone, you know? When I get home, I take off my clothes and throw them on the sofa, and just relax, you know?"

Continuing to the next question, as he blushed and giggled, the singer confirmed that he didn't have a girlfriend. He also playfully asked fans to introduce him to a potential partner if they could find one.

Soon, the clip from the Weverse live went viral on social media, with fans swooning over the idol's response. They also asked each other to form a queue to be his girlfriend.

When the idol paused before stating that he currently doesn't have a girlfriend, it left the fans in suspense, making them wonder if he might be discreetly involved.

Meanwhile, the ARMYs reacted humorously, volunteering or even learning the Hangul language to better express their feelings when conversing with him. However, since Kim Namjoon is fluent in English, many fans don't need to learn Hangul to communicate with the idol.

As they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement and joy at the live, fans also appreciated how comfortable the singer was with them on the live.

When the live ended, fans took to social media to express how much they loved the singer interacting with them. Some also said that they loved how things had changed for his relationship with the fans. They said that they loved where they had "ended" as the singer reportedly didn't even read the fan comments in 2017-2019. Needless to say, fans would love to have more interactions like these with BTS' RM.