"I was able to naturally find meaning, fun, and reward": BTS' RM rolls out an inspirational speech for his military graduation ceremony

On Tuesday, January 16, BTS' RM and V attended the military graduation ceremony following the successful completion of their basic training under the Special Task Forces unit. The two K-pop idols were seated among the only six military trainees who were awarded for their exceptional performance.

RM also shared the pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram and captioned the post as "LOYALTY !"

As the BTS' leader collected his award, he also gave a speech, paying deed to the training he received and the experience he gained from the same. Given that the idol is known for his exceptional language and choice of words, netizens already anticipated the speech to be motivational and inspiring. Akin to their expectations, the long and heartfelt words put forth by BTS' RM moved several people in the audience and the netizens.

"I'm sharing this because I saw V and RM being selected as elite trainees and receiving awards."

Among the many things that the idol named to be grateful for, he also stated that he was most thankful for his squad leaders who created an entertaining path for military life, which is rather perceived to be tough and mundane.

"I was able to naturally find meaning, fun, and reward in military life, and would like to express my gratitude."

BTS' RM rolls out a powerful speech at his military graduation ceremony following the completion of his basic training period

BTS' RM and V, who enlisted in the military on December 11, joined the Special Task Forces unit in Nonsan, where they even ranked up to being the platoon leaders of their respective squads.

Following the successful completion of their basic training and their exceptional performance in the same, both Kim Tae-hyung and Kim Nam-joon, among six military trainees, were awarded for their performance at the graduation ceremony that was conducted on January 16. As the two members received their awards, BTS' RM was also seen rolling out an inspirational speech to express his gratitude for the honorable award.

"It is true that I postponed my enlistment for a long time, and because I joined the military at a fairly old age, I was afraid and worried about many things. Also, because I enlisted late, most of my colleagues in the dormitory I lived with were younger fellow trainees who were about 10 years younger than me. "

He continued,

"Through mental strength education, I realized the necessity of the military and the need for basic military training in Korea, a divided country and armistice country. I had many experiences that I would not have had had it not been for the Army Training Center. In particular, the night march I completed a few days ago was the most memorable. "

BTS' RM also added a few specific details about his training period, once again proving himself as a nature lover, who thrives on adventures and new experiences.

"As I marched with my colleagues all night and looked at the stars and cheered together during difficult times, I was able to feel the kind of camaraderie I had only heard about. Thanks to the great executives and squad leaders, I was able to complete many trainings that were very unfamiliar to me in a rewarding and fun way. "

BTS' RM concluded his motivational speech by paying deed to the sacrifices that were made by several military personnel to safeguard the peace and order in Korea.

"Lastly, I would like to say that although it would be ideal to live in a world where everyone does not need to learn marksmanship, the peace that has been enjoyed in Korea for over 70 years could not be possible without the noble sacrifice, effort, and dedication of many people. We will do our best to carry out our mission." (Translation via X)

Upon hearing BTS' RM's speech, fans were reminded of the several inspirational speeches the idol has put forth as BTS' leader. As they congratulate him on his remarkable achievement, they also cheer for him for his upcoming missions and activities in the military.