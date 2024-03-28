Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the highest charting album by Male K-Pop Soloist and 7th overall in 2023 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

Jungkook of BTS has lodged his name again in the list of esteemed Korean soloists. On March 28, 2024, he became the only K-pop soloist as well as a male K-pop soloist to achieve the highest position ever on the IFPI Global Albums Chart. This chart concerned the sale of albums from the previous year, 2023.

Jungkook’s solo debut, album, GOLDEN, ranked seventh on this chart, the highest rank achieved by any of the K-pop solo acts. Moreover, he ranked just next to an international celebrity like Taylor Swift which came as a surprise to many.

Fans of the artist are extremely proud of him for achieving such a global milestone. The K-pop community is also proud of the fact that out of the 20 names in the list, 19 of them belong to K-pop artists and groups, with SEVENTEEN taking the topmost spot with their grossing album FML.

Jungkook becomes the highest-ranked K-pop soloist on a global chart

The IFPI Global Albums Chart stands as one of the most significant barometers of success in the worldwide music industry. Produced by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), this chart offers a view of the most popular albums across the globe.

What sets the IFPI Global Albums Chart apart is its methodology, which encompasses both physical and digital album sales, along with streaming data. By integrating these various metrics, the chart provides a view of an album's performance in the world market.

Ever since he released an entire list of 11 songs through his album, GOLDEN, the BTS singer has been achieving new milestones every few days. Through GOLDEN, Jungkook displayed the entire journey from the beginning of love till the end of it. With each song, he portrayed different emotions in the album and exhibited his range and creativity.

With a song for every emotion, GOLDEN was naturally well-received by all types of audiences around the world, causing it to become one of the highest-grossing albums of the K-pop community ever. Recently, he has hit another jackpot with the album by becoming the highest-ranked K-pop solo artist on the IFPI Global Albums Chart.

GOLDEN achieved 2.7 million sales by the end of the year 2023, making it rank 7th on the list. All the other six positions are taken by Taylor Swift and other K-pop groups.

The top 7 positions are as follows:

SEVENTEEN - FML (6.4M) Stray Kids - 5-STAR (5.3M) NCT DREAM - ISTJ (4.6M) SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (4.5M) Stray Kids - ROCK-STAR (4.2M) Taylor Swift - 1989 (Taylor's Version) 2.8M) Jungkook - GOLDEN (2.7M)

However for Jungkook to take the 7th position in this esteemed list of K-pop groups is an achievement in itself. Following closely is another soloist in 10th position, who is none other than his own bandmate, V with his solo album Layover. And on the 18th position is Jimin for his solo album, FACE. Other young K-groups such as Aespa, TXT, and ENHYPEN are also a part of this global list.