“Studying him wasn’t easy”: TXT’s Yeonjun takes fans behind-the-scenes of his performance of the BTS’ Jungkook’s song ‘3D’

TXT member Yeonjun's cover of BTS' Jungkook's iconic song 3D in a recent cover dance performance has been given a fresh perspective. In a video titled "YEONJUN's Winter 2023" released on TXT's official YouTube page, Yeonjun provided insight into the process behind his dance preparation for his senior's song.

Despite acknowledging his skill, Yeonjun humbly expressed admiration for Jungkook, accepting that he can never match the BTS star's prowess. Nevertheless, he underwent dire challenges and hardships to deliver a successful performance, earning praise and admiration from fans for his dedication and effort.

Yeonjun undergoes insane hard work to cover Jungkook's 3D

TXT's Yeonjun is renowned for his exceptional dancing abilities, which impress audiences with his precision on stage. As the main dancer of the group, he effortlessly executes intricate choreography with finesse and style.

Yeonjun has expressed deep admiration and respect for BTS' Jungkook, often citing him as a major influence and role model in his dancing journey. He has spoken fondly of Jungkook's talent and work ethic, acknowledging the impact BTS has had on his aspirations and dedication to the craft.

In a recent YouTube video, fans were given a rare glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action of Yeonjun's performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, where he covered Jungkook and Jack Harlow's chart-topping song 3D, complete with its funky choreography. Despite the seemingly effortless nature of his stage presence, Yeonjun revealed the intense effort and hardship he experienced in mastering the song and delivering a successful performance.

Nervousness gripped him as he faced the daunting task, acknowledging that matching his senior's smooth dancing style would be a challenge due to his lack of experience.

Yeonjun's dedication was prominently displayed as he provided insights into his preparations for his performances. Despite falling ill a mere four days before the Gayo Daejeon event, Yeonjun's foremost concern was not missing out on his dance lessons.

In his quest for excellence, he took drastic measures such as significantly reducing his water intake and barely eating meals to ensure that his abs would be visible, recognizing their importance for his Taemin's Guilty performance. Even when feeling unwell and pressed for time, with only five days to prepare for the Golden Disc Awards performances, Yeonjun pushed himself to his limits, sacrificing meals to continue practicing and striving to deliver his best on stage.

These sacrifices, openly disclosed by Yeonjun himself, left fans deeply moved by his commitment to his craft. Reflecting on Jungkook's effortless aura, Yeonjun humbly acknowledged the years of experience behind it, recognizing the challenge of replicating such ease. He remarked,

"Studying him wasn’t easy. His relaxed aura was all from experience, so it wasn’t easy to recreate that. The years of experience he had aren’t something I can copy."

Yeonjun's tireless efforts did not go unnoticed by fans, who showered him with love and respect for his dedication and determination via X,

Rather than simply imitating his seniors' performances, Yeonjun infused them with his unique style and flair, earning praise for doing justice to the songs in his own way. Despite his success and recognition, Yeonjun remains humble and grateful for the opportunity to learn from senior artists like Jungkook, continually striving to improve and push the boundaries of his dancing skills.

As fans watched Yeonjun's journey unfold, their admiration for him as an artist grew exponentially. They eagerly anticipate his future performances, confident that he will continue to entertain and inspire them while making them proud.

