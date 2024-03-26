Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes the first album by an Asian soloist in history to have at least 3 songs sell over 1 million units in the US

BTS’ Jungkook has officially become a triple million seller in the United States of America for his solo work, GOLDEN. On March 26, 2024, his solo album’s title track Standing Next To You sold 1 million units in the country, becoming his fourth song to achieve this feat. With this, it also became the fastest K-solo song to have reached this milestone in this decade.

This song even made the BTS star the first and only K-pop soloist to have four songs selling 1 million copies in the US. Jungkook’s first solo album became the first ever album by a K-soloist to have at least three songs achieve this milestone.

Expand Tweet

With each day, the singer continues to make the entire fandom proud with his achievements, despite currently being in the military.

Jungkook's Standing Next To You gets another historic achievement

While declaring Standing Next To You as the title track of his solo debut album, GOLDEN, Jungkook might have had little idea that it would be as well received as it has.

Not long after he decided to confer this song with the words “title track,” he added dynamic choreography to it as well and turned it into a music video. The music video and the song itself were well received by the audiences, making them stream it on and on.

Moreover, recently, Jungkook became the artist to sell over 1 million copies of his song, Standing Next To You, on March 26. With this, he now has four solo songs attaining this achievement to his name. Out of these four, three belong to his recent solo album GOLDEN.

Expand Tweet

The four songs in question are Seven, 3D, Left and Right and now, Standing Next To You. Apart from Left and Right, all three songs belong to the same album, making the album receive a new achievement. With the selling of 1 million units of Standing Next To You, GOLDEN also became the first album by an Asian soloist in history to have at least three songs surpassing the said mark. The song is now also eligible for platinum in the US for selling 1 million units in the country.

Standing Next To You by Jungkook is now the longest charting song by a K-soloist on Billboard Hot 100 this decade, has almost half a billion streams on Spotify and 100 million views on YouTube.

The impact graph of this song has just shown an upward movement ever since it was released, and fans are wishing that it keeps up like this for a long time.