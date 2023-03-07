“He’s not telling the truth”: Randy Murdaugh speaks out after brother Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing

Days after Alex Murdaugh’s conviction for the deaths of his wife and son, his brother Randy Murdaugh revealed what he really thinks happened on the night of the murder in June 2021.

For the first time since the high-profile trial, Alex Murdaugh’s older brother, Randy Murdaugh, spoke out publicly and told the New York Times that his brother, the disgraced attorney, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, might not have been telling the truth.

Alex Murdaugh’s family has mostly remained silent on the accusations leveled against him, except for vehemently denying the allegations during rare media appearances.

However, on March 6, 2023, in an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Alex’s older brother, Randy Murdaugh, 56, who is also an attorney, alluded to the suspect’s potential involvement in the deaths of his son Paul and wife Maggie and accused him of concealing facts.

“He knows more than what he’s saying. He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.”

Randy Murdaugh belives his brother was not completely honest about the details of the double-homicide

Randy Murdaugh, who has been a frequent presence in the courtroom during the six-week murder trial, portrayed a united front alongside other family members.

However, in an interview with the New York Times, Randy Murdaugh revealed that while he found it hard to believe that his brother was capable of the heinous act, he admitted that based on the testimony and the evidence presented by the prosecutors, Alex wasn’t completely honest on what transpired on the night of the murder.

Randy also provided a brief insight into Alex Murdaugh’s activities in the days after the killings. He said in the days after the incident, Alex began calling several people, including the authorities, to gain any leads on the suspect responsible for the killings. However, Randy noted that while he was busy making calls, Alex stayed out of the fray and allegedly did nothing to help with the private investigations.

The 56-year-old added that despite his doubts, he still could not conceive that his brother was responsible for the killing and had hoped that the trial would provide the family with the closure they sought.

“Not knowing is the worst thing there is. I hoped that after the trial, because there’s nothing more that can be presented, that I’d stop thinking about this. But so far, that has not been the case.”

Regal Eagle @RegalEagle11 #MurdaughMurders

For supposedly being an extremely close knit family neither Randy Murdaugh nor John Marvin Murdaugh knew about Alex Murdaugh’s drug addiction or Paul Murdaugh’s alcohol problem. Not buying their lies and both uncles also let underage Paul drink. For supposedly being an extremely close knit family neither Randy Murdaugh nor John Marvin Murdaugh knew about Alex Murdaugh’s drug addiction or Paul Murdaugh’s alcohol problem. Not buying their lies and both uncles also let underage Paul drink. #MurdaughMurdersFor supposedly being an extremely close knit family neither Randy Murdaugh nor John Marvin Murdaugh knew about Alex Murdaugh’s drug addiction or Paul Murdaugh’s alcohol problem. Not buying their lies and both uncles also let underage Paul drink. https://t.co/pGwSrloTOf

Randy Murdaugh also commented on his brother’s involvement in financial crimes, saying that he only discovered Alex had been stealing millions of dollars from the firm and its clients in September 2021. It should be noted that both Randy and Alex Murdaugh were partners at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) – founded by their great-grandfather Randolph Murdaugh Sr. in 1910.

The firm was dissolved and subsequently renamed after Alex Murdaugh’s controversies surfaced. Randy still reportedly works for the firm and has taken over some of his brother's previous clients. He told the publication that, in light of the scandals, he is working hard to convince his clients of his credibility as a lawyer.

Poll : 0 votes