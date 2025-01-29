"He's trying so hard to look like him"- Internet calls out Chris Sails over response to Queen Naija and Clarence's relationship

YouTuber Chris Sails recently responded to his ex-wife, Queen Naija, and Clarence's relationship. In the viral video, which he uploaded on social media on January 29, he could be seen dancing happily. In the same video, seemingly referring to Clarence, he said:

“He's scared out of marriage. Ah, he's scared. Ah, he's scared out of marriage… Oh, say good to me, y'all. He's scared out of commitment..”

Sails claimed that Clarence is scared of marriage as Queen Naija and Clarence have been together for more than 7 years, and they still haven’t gotten married. The video came after 7 years of Sails and Naija’s divorce as the former faced cheating allegations.

Now, the video was uploaded on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked shortly after that. Then, once it went public, it garnered the reaction of the netizens. They took to the comment section of the video to express their opinion. One user said that he is reportedly trying to look like him.

Others also said similar things with one commenting that he reportedly never treated her right, while another one said that he would never let the woman be happy.

On the other hand, many netizens supported him as one said that Clarence reportedly started the feud while another one said that Chris made sense.

Chris Sails commented on Queen Naija and Clarence's relationship before as well

This is not the first time Chris Sails has given his opinion on Naija and her partner’s marriage. As per The Shade Room’s September 5, 2024 report, for over two weeks, Sails had been making fun of Queen and her boyfriend, Clarence White. He also reportedly made fun of the fact that she was single.

Following this, Queen Naija confronted her ex-husband. However, Chris Sails doubled back to protect himself after she condemned him. This happened after the pair posted an image showing Queen clutching a "Bride To Be" sign.

Queen clarified the situation in The Shade Room's Instagram comment section on September 3, 2024, when the internet started speculating about an engagement. She admitted that they were only "trolling," but she also admitted that the responses were unfavorable.

Following Queen's clarification that the "Bride To Be" poster was a joke, Chris Sails made a response video by taking screenshots of posts about it from The Shade Room. Laughing and carrying on with his trolling, he started:

“Now that was a close one; I really thought they got married; I was in my room crying night out and day in,” Sails said in between laughter. “But no, on a serious note, baby girl, you did not troll us; you trolled yourself. I’m trying to act like I’m happy, but I’m really hurting for real. I’m sick.”

Later that same day, Queen Naija replied to Chris Sails in the Instagram comment section of the same Shade Room post by writing:

“Laughing at me cause I haven’t married again yet? I’d rather take my time in a healthy relationship than be in a traumatic marriage. you would think he would’ve done some self-work to become a better MAN after all these years but no, still a delusional narcissistic liar, i can only pray my son doesn’t turn out like him.. he needs to seek the God who he stopped believing in.”

In the same comment, she also claimed that she was in an abusive marriage while she was dating Chris Sails. She stated:

“Yeah he may have made me a wife quickly but he also put bruises on me during the marriage, choked me up, ruined my self-confidence calling me ugly, calling my body ugly after giving birth to HIS child, carelessly stepped out on out marriage countless of times, hogged all the money we made & other unspeakable things.”

After that, neither Queen nor Clarence said anything about their marriage

