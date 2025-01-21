"Imagine if he put this much energy in being in his kids life" - Internet calls out Chris Sails over his refusal to defend Queen Naija

Social media personality Chris Sails took to the internet to address questions about him not defending his ex-wife and the mother of his child, Queen Naija. This video comes after netizens trolled Naija online after asking netizens to pray that TikTok is working in the U.S. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to Sails’ reactions.

In a video where the csption read, “They said I should defend Queen on twitter,” Chris Sails said:

“The audacity! Somebody just DM and said, ‘You’re not going to defend your baby mama?’ They getting on to Twitter. I said, ‘N**ga, huh? N**ga what?’ That can’t be in her right mind. That had to be in her little mind. Cuz why would I defend somebody who wouldn’t defend me over six years I’ve been bullied on this motherf**king app? Over six years, I was bullied in this b***h… She want to see me hurt. She wanted that.”

Chris Sails went on to say that he is the kind of person who wants to see her succeed in life, irrespective of their differences. He said:

“I still want you to find love. I still want you to go be great.”

Chris Sails’ statement comes after Queen Naija took to X on January 19 to post:

“Did y’all wake up on this Sunday & pray first before trying to click on TikTok?”

Netizens endlessly trolled her online, with one person asking her whether she asked God for forgiveness for “engaging in premarital s*x.” Another netizen told her to “shut up and be an artist,” saying this behavior is why people keep dragging her and that she should “go back to the studio.”

Several followers of the duo have since taken to social media to react to Chris Sails’ latest statement, with one person saying:

“Imagine if he put this much energy in being in his kids life.”

Netizen reacts to the influencer’s social media statement (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoomteens)

Others found Sails’ social media address hilarious, with some netizens refusing to side with Naija. The comments read:

Netizens react to the influencer’s social media statement (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoomteens)

Other reactions to Sails’ statement said Naija was just asking a simple question and that people were bullying her just because they “don’t like her.”

Netizens react to the influencer’s social media statement (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoomteens)

Some other reactions found Sails funny, but some pointed out that the couple broke up long ago, so they should be left alone.

Netizens react to the influencer’s social media statement (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoomteens)

Queen Naija and Chris Sails began dating as teenagers. They welcomed their son, Chris Sails Jr., into the world in 2015. However, the couple divorced in 2017. Sails was facing cheating allegations at that time, and it was later confirmed that he was fathering a second son, Blake, with influencer Hehleena Million. Queen Naija is now dating Clarence White, and the duo are parents to Legend Lorenzo White.

Queen Naija had previously revealed her marriage with Chris Sails was abusive. She alleged that the latter “choked” her and ruined her self-confidence while they were together.

Clarence White takes to Instagram to address Chris Sails’ latest statement

On January 21, 2025, Clarence White took to The Shade Room Teens’ social media post that reported on Chris Sails’ reaction to having to defend his ex-wife. In response to Sails, White said in the comment section:

“No one asked that.”

Sails responded to his comment in the comment section by saying,

“lol they really didn’t Clarence.” Sails added, “lol nobody asked me this, so serious I was just playing.”

Meanwhile, as Queen Naija continued to face the internet’s heat, she took to X to tweet:

“y’all really mad cause I asked if y’all prayed.”

In another tweet, Naija wrote

“all riled up good day now.”

Back in September 2024, White and Naija trolled the internet with the latter holding a “bride-to-be” banner, and many assumed she was engaged. However, the duo later clarified on The Shade Room’s Instagram comment section that they were just “trolling.”

Queen Naija has not addressed Sails’ latest statement at the time of writing this article.

