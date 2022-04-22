Who is Queen Naija? Singer slams harassment and hate speech amid recent ASAP Rocky and colorism controversy

R&B singer Queen Naija has been dragged into the ASAP Rocky arrest controversy after a tweet went viral. The latter was arrested on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November. Now, netizens believe that Naija was involved in the incident as well and have been endlessly bullying her online.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was booked into jail and was released three hours after his arrest with a $500,000 bail. Since his arrest, Twitter user @notziora took to the platform and said in a since-deleted tweet:

“Queen Naija really shot someone and blamed it on A$AP???”

The tweet garnered immense attention online. Sources reported that it received over 91k likes, 7k retweets and 1k quotes.

After being involved in the controversy, netizens began digging about Queen Naija’s past controversies she had been involved in. An old video of her commenting about people of color was then circulated online. As expected, the singer was swarmed with hate. She then took to her Twitter account addressing the online trolling she had been dealing with since ASAP Rocky’s arrest.

In a series of tweets, she said:

Queen Naija @queennaija It’s not even a joke anymore, at this point it’s harassment, bullying and hate speech. I would start suing y’all, but there’s no point cause y’all are broke. It’s not even a joke anymore, at this point it’s harassment, bullying and hate speech. I would start suing y’all, but there’s no point cause y’all are broke.

Queen Naija @queennaija y’all are the group of ppl who would drive someone into committing suicide. it’s all fun & games tho. Good thing I was built for this. y’all are the group of ppl who would drive someone into committing suicide. it’s all fun & games tho. Good thing I was built for this.

Queen Naija @queennaija I never bullied anyone a day in my life. I was speaking on ppl who bullied me! I used a term to describe HAIR, not skin. which offended some ppl. I apologized & addressed it. Y’all are gonna keep bringing that up forever. And imma keep telling y’all the same thing. twitter.com/cineastegal/st… I never bullied anyone a day in my life. I was speaking on ppl who bullied me! I used a term to describe HAIR, not skin. which offended some ppl. I apologized & addressed it. Y’all are gonna keep bringing that up forever. And imma keep telling y’all the same thing. twitter.com/cineastegal/st…

Queen Naija @queennaija I love black women of all shades, I don’t think my skin is better than anyone else’s. I don’t think my hair is better than anyone else. Like every other human, I’ve said some wrong things in my past…and grew from that. So when ppl keep bringing it up, I’m gonna feel a way. I love black women of all shades, I don’t think my skin is better than anyone else’s. I don’t think my hair is better than anyone else. Like every other human, I’ve said some wrong things in my past…and grew from that. So when ppl keep bringing it up, I’m gonna feel a way.

Queen Naija @queennaija It’s not fair that ppl don’t allow me to grow just because I have a bigger platform. & I know that nobody HAS to like me or forgive me, but just like they have a right, I have a right to FEEL and be human. It’s not fair that ppl don’t allow me to grow just because I have a bigger platform. & I know that nobody HAS to like me or forgive me, but just like they have a right, I have a right to FEEL and be human.

Though Twitter has attacked the singer for being part of the November shooting, no police reports state the same. To the internet’s knowledge, the singer has not been contacted by law enforcement.

Who is Queen Naija?

The 26-year-old is a YouTube personality and singer. She rose to fame with her storytime, music and makeup-related videos on her channel. Since entering the music industry, her self-titled YouTube channel has amassed 5.05 million subscribers.

She also appeared on the eighth season of American Idol, made it till the Hollywood round and went on to get signed up by Capitol Records in 2018.

Prior to creating her own platform on YouTube, the Michigan-native was one half of the channel Chris and Queen, which she took part in along with her ex-husband Christopher Sails. The two met during a high school basketball game and started dating in April 2013. The former couple parent their son Chris together.

Following the couple’s breakup, she released her track Medicine, which gave an account of the circumstances which led to their divorce. The lyrics include a sneak peak into the singer’s emotional state following Sails’ infidelity and her quest for revenge. The song went on to claim success by acquiring over 199 million views on YouTube and was also ranked the 31st position on Genius’ Top Songs chart.

In 2018, she started dating Clarence White and the two welcomed their son Legend in January 2019.

