"He's waited 13 witches to be born": Mayfair Witches cast on Lasher's masterplan, Season 2, and more!

The season finale of Mayfair Witches left the audience with their jaws on the floor! Alexandra Daddario's character, Rowan Mayfair, the 13th witch, was the gateway to bringing the demon Lasher into the world, as her baby.

SK POP spoke to Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien Grieve), Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair), and the magical evil spirit himself - Jack Huston (Lasher). We quizzed the Mayfair Witches cast on their expectations from the highly-anticipated upcoming season. Needless to say, every member of the cast is excited to see where the story takes them next.

What is Lasher's big plan for world domination in Mayfair Witches Season 2? Read on to find out.

"The world is his oyster": The Mayfair Witches cast dishes on Season 2 expectations

The last time we saw Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, he was cast into stone on his insane quest for immortality. While he helped bring Lasher into the world and gained eternal life in the process, Rowan Mayfair petrified him forevermore.

Harry Hamlin said thus:

"I don’t want to be turned into stone for the rest of my life. So, I just want to find a way to get me back."

Tongayi Chirisa finds himself at a critical juncture in the Mayfair Witches finale. Ciprien has mixed emotions about Rowan - whom he obviously cares deeply for - and her attachment towards the demon baby, Lasher. Chirisa outlined his Season 2 ambitions to SK POP:

"I think for Ciprien, we’re starting to see him unfold into who he truly is. And I think the one takeaway is that how Rowan is able to embrace the new powers, that’s something Ciprien hasn’t really done.

While he is an empath, Ciprien is a part of the Talamasca, an organization committed to watching events unfold, rather than influencing them. Chirisa hopes that his character will use his powers in Season 2. He continued:

"Henceforth, the gloves. So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens when he chooses to fully fully embrace the capacity of what he’s capable of doing. What that might look like for his personal journey and everybody that he loves and cares for. So, I’m very excited to see how that’s going to be impacted in the coming season."

Even though Lasher is the all-powerful, all-knowing villain of the show, actor Jack Huston has no idea what's lined up for him in Mayfair Witches Season 2. He continued:

"World domination. I have no idea. I’m sorry. (Laughs). I’m really interested to find out though. He’s waited thirteen witches to be born. The world is his oyster. Your guess is as good as mine."

That says, he remains optimistic about having a major presence in Season 2:

"I can’t wait to see what the writers are cooking up for us though. Because I think whatever it is, it’s going to be pretty wild, as the last two episodes might have shown you. It’s going to be pretty out there. So…"

