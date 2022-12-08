"He is not a spokesperson": Van Jones slammed for apologizing to Jews on behalf of black community's "silence" on Kanye

News and political commentator Van Jones apologized on behalf of the Black community for their "silence" regarding rapper Kanye West's recent rants. He apologized during an event at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing information. Reader discretion is advised.

The apology was met with heat by members of the Black community who claim that Jones is not their "spokesperson" and that they have been actively denouncing Ye's racism. Tech entrepreneur and author, Isa Watson, shared her opinion on her Twitter handle.

She said:

"Van has no idea what he’s talking about. And he is not a spokesperson for the Black community. A ton of us speak out against antisemitism. A ton of us publicly condemned what kanye was saying. Him throwing us under the bus when it’s opportunistically convenient for him is 🚮"

isa watson @isadwatson @jacobkornbluh @UJAfedNY



A ton of us speak out against antisemitism. A ton of us publicly condemned what kanye was saying. Him throwing us under the bus when it’s opportunistically convenient for him is @VanJones68 Van has no idea what he’s talking about. And he is not a spokesperson for the Black community.A ton of us speak out against antisemitism. A ton of us publicly condemned what kanye was saying. Him throwing us under the bus when it’s opportunistically convenient for him is @jacobkornbluh @UJAfedNY @VanJones68 Van has no idea what he’s talking about. And he is not a spokesperson for the Black community. A ton of us speak out against antisemitism. A ton of us publicly condemned what kanye was saying. Him throwing us under the bus when it’s opportunistically convenient for him is 🚮

Netizens angry over Van Jones' apology on behalf of the black community

In a keynote speech at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York, Anthony Kapel "Van" Jones apologized on behalf of the African-American community for their "silence" following the anti-Semitic rants spewed by rapper Kanye West.

Over the past few weeks, Ye shared his views while in conversation with Alex Jones in an interview, saying he admired Hitler and loves Nazis. This came after a host of anti-Semitic tweets including one where he wished to go "Death Con 3 on Jewish people."

Van Jones' apology was not well received by people who thought that his words had come from an inauthentic place and that he threw his community "under the bus" by claiming that they had been silent about the matter. Many have been vocal about denouncing Kanye's words and showing their support towards the Jews.

Several Jewish people have also taken to Twitter to corroborate the fact that the Black community has stood beside them in support long before Ye's 2022 rants.

Reecie @BlackWomenViews @ReecieColbert man's show & was unsuspended on Twitter by a man, so why are we in it? Jacob Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh



But he says “the silence is over.” Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.”But he says “the silence is over.” Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.” But he says “the silence is over.” https://t.co/kYxLO7Jikf Van Jones LYING on Black folks and claiming that our community has been silent on Kanye's anti-Semitism is offensive & anti-Black. As far as *allowing* Ye to say these things, he praised H*tler on aman's show & was unsuspended on Twitter by aman, so why are we in it? twitter.com/jacobkornbluh/… Van Jones LYING on Black folks and claiming that our community has been silent on Kanye's anti-Semitism is offensive & anti-Black. As far as *allowing* Ye to say these things, he praised H*tler on a ⚪️ man's show & was unsuspended on Twitter by a ⚪️ man, so why are we in it? twitter.com/jacobkornbluh/… https://t.co/6TwYhsIoKn

Bryant Odega 🎅🏾 @BryantOdega



Van is promoting a harmful and false narrative that Black people are silent about antisemitism when the facts prove the contrary. Jacob Kornbluh @jacobkornbluh



But he says “the silence is over.” Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.”But he says “the silence is over.” Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.” But he says “the silence is over.” https://t.co/kYxLO7Jikf What Van Jones is not going to do is throw Black America under the bus. Black folks have been calling out Kanye West long before 2022.Van is promoting a harmful and false narrative that Black people are silent about antisemitism when the facts prove the contrary. twitter.com/jacobkornbluh/… What Van Jones is not going to do is throw Black America under the bus. Black folks have been calling out Kanye West long before 2022.Van is promoting a harmful and false narrative that Black people are silent about antisemitism when the facts prove the contrary. twitter.com/jacobkornbluh/…

Howard ✡ @HowardA_AtLaw @lorigspeaks I am Jewish and I appreciate anybody calling out antisemitism. That said, I don’t trust Van Jones at all, and it’s been the Black Community who were the first and loudest in condemning Kanye while the pasty progressives shrugged. @lorigspeaks I am Jewish and I appreciate anybody calling out antisemitism. That said, I don’t trust Van Jones at all, and it’s been the Black Community who were the first and loudest in condemning Kanye while the pasty progressives shrugged.

um.... @got7attorney Idk why Van Jones speaking on behalf of “us”. Y’all acting like Kanye is the president, or some political figure & his word is law. He’s a RAPPER. He represents himself & himself alone. If he loves hitler, that’s a HIM problem. Ain’t got a damn thing to do with other Black folks. Idk why Van Jones speaking on behalf of “us”. Y’all acting like Kanye is the president, or some political figure & his word is law. He’s a RAPPER. He represents himself & himself alone. If he loves hitler, that’s a HIM problem. Ain’t got a damn thing to do with other Black folks.

Matthew Anderson✡️🌈 @AdumbroDeus @jacobkornbluh @UJAfedNY



In this particular case, the Black community was vocal about Kanye before anyone else was in my experience. @VanJones68 What silence?In this particular case, the Black community was vocal about Kanye before anyone else was in my experience. @jacobkornbluh @UJAfedNY @VanJones68 What silence?In this particular case, the Black community was vocal about Kanye before anyone else was in my experience.

More on Van Jones' keynote speech

Anthony Kapel Jones spoke to the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York and apologized to the Jewish community by saying that the rest of the Black community was silent as hate spewed against them, in reference to rapper Kanye West.

In his speech, he said:

"I apologize for the silence of my community allowing an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from."

He punctuated the above sentence by saying, "the silence is over."

Van Jones continued to say that as long as communities turn on one another, the "awful" feeling will persist, so in order to curb that, we have to come together to feel "awesome and do awesome things."

He also commented on the love shared between the Jewish and Black communities, a sentiment that has contributed to the democracy of the country.

Poll : 0 votes