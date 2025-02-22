"He still dressed like it's 06"- Internet reacts as new photos of R Kelly in prison go viral 

Social media was left in a frenzy after new pictures of R Kelly made it to the internet. For those uninitiated, the disgraced rapper was given a 30-year prison sentence after a Brooklyn, New York jury convicted him back in September 2021. Meanwhile, the singer failed to appeal the sentence in court.

Popular gossip forum The Shade Room took to Instagram to share supposed new images of R Kelly. In the same, the R&B singer was seen wearing a long-sleeved white t-shirt with a green shirt on top of it. He was also seen donning what appeared to be a pair of baggy blue jeans and white sneakers.

Although several netizens claim that the images were taken recently from prison, official sources have not confirmed the same.

Nonetheless, many took to the internet to react to the pictures, with one netizen commenting:

Some more reactions read:

“He got a little too much hope in his eye,” an X user said.

“Looking like somebody Unc lol,” a platform user said.

“Why all the og have to hit the crouching prison photo,” a netizen said.

R Kelly is serving time behind bars after being convicted on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which forbids people from crossing state lines for prostitution. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“He’s probably been eating a lot of Oreos,” an X user said.

“He still hitting the same Poses lol,” another internet user said.

“Yo new album cover,” a netizen said.

R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted after many of Kelly’s accusers came forward in 2019 to discuss their experiences with him in a documentary titled Surviving R Kelly. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Is it mandatory to hit the middle pose if you’re black in prison,” an X user said.

“N**ga posing like this a 90s album cover,” a platform user said.

“Without merit”- U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals denies R Kelly’s appeal

In February, R Kelly’s attorneys challenged his prison sentencing after he was convicted on s*x trafficking charges. The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals went on to uphold his original sentence. Online court records read:

“We have considered all the arguments presented by Kelly on appeal and concluded they are without merit.”

Kelly faced criminal charges after it was discovered that managers and aides helped the rapper meet girls and keep them obedient and quiet, subsequently amounting to him having a criminal enterprise.

Meanwhile, the singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said he will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court next. She said that the decision:

“Gives the government limitless discretion to apply the RICO statute absurdly remote from the statute’s intent. The statute was intended to punish organized crime, not individual conduct.”

The current appeal is different from Kelly’s September 2022 conviction by a Chicago jury, where he was accused of s*x crimes. The jury sentenced him to 21 years in prison.

The rapper is currently being held at the Butner, North Carolina medium-security prison, which had previously housed Bernard Madoff.

