Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter release date, time, and plot

Nearly three years after the second season aired, Lifetime is set to host Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter over two days. The final season will hit the network on Monday, January 2, and culminate on Tuesday, January 3 at 8 pm ET.

The trailer for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, which was released on December 15, indicated that the final season will deal with the aftermath of the state and federal trials Kelly faced.

The synopsis for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter reads:

While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world."

Surviving R. Kelly is a Peabody award-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary series.

What to expect from Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter?

As per reports, the first part of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will deal with Kelly's former girlfriend, Azriel Clary, who revealed in the infamous interview with Gayle King that she was instructed to lie.

On the witness stand, Clary detailed the abuse she had to face and narrated that R Kelly “coached” his girlfriends on what to say in public. Furthermore, her family shared the threats they received from the crooner's followers.

The January 2 segment of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will also showcase legal experts and journalists weighing in on the racketeering charges the former R&B superstar is slapped with.

The second night of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will circle around John Doe #1 and the revelations by many who take the stand as new survivors come out.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will conclude with survivors narrating their victim impact statements when they hear the final verdict against the disgraced singer.

More than 60 testimonials and voices will get featured on Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter.

Recap of the first 2 seasons of Surviving R. Kelly

Season one of Surviving R. Kelly had six episodes, which aired over a span of three days. The first and second episodes, The Pied Piper of R&B and Hiding in Plain Sight, hit Lifetime on January 3, 2019.

Screenshot of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. (Photo via YouTube/Lifetime)

Sex Tape Scandal and The People vs. R. Kelly, the 3rd and 4th episodes, were released on January 4, 2019, while the last two, titled All the Missing Girls and Black Girls Matter aired on January 4, 2019.

The second season, Part II: The Reckoning, premiered in 2020. The five episodes— It Hasn't Stopped, The Settlement Factory, Please Come Forward, After the Rescue, and Bring Our Girls Home—aired from January 2 to 4.

All episodes so far have been written and directed by Nigel Bellis and Astral Finnie.

Did Kelly get released? I Admit album drop created controversy

Robert Sylvester Kelly or R. Kelly, currently lodged in the Chicago-based Metropolitan Correctional Center, recently hit headlines when an album titled I admit hit streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

This sparked a huge controversy, with people speculating that Kelly had been released from prison. However, Sony Music, owner of the singer’s majority of the catalog, clarified to Variety that the album was an "unofficial release" or a bootleg.

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, said the same thing. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, she said that I Admit was a part of an “unauthorized release of music” and was “stolen.”

Jennifer Bonjean, the lawyer defending Kelly in court. (Photo via Getty)

The album, consisting of 13 songs, featured a 19-minute song titled I Admit It, which was split into three parts. The track was reportedly released by Kelly on SoundCloud in 2018.

After facing backlash, the streaming platforms removed the album. As for his legal proceedings, the court found Kelly guilty of three counts of enticing minors for s*x and three of thirteen counts of child p*rnography in September.

The Chicago court has scheduled a hearing for February next year.

