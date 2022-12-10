Fact Check: Did R Kelly get released? ‘I admit’ album drop controversy explained 

A new R Kelly album titled I admit recently appeared on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, sparking major controversy online. However, Sony Music, which owns the rights to the majority of the singer’s catalog, told Variety that the album was a bootleg or an unofficial release.

Shortly after, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean echoed similar statements and mentioned that the singer’s team was not involved with the release. She told the Hollywood Reporter that the album was allegedly “stolen” and part of “unauthorized release of music.”

RapTV @Rap R. Kelly released a surprise album “I Admit It” last night and it’s been pulled from Apple Music & Spotify R. Kelly released a surprise album “I Admit It” last night and it’s been pulled from Apple Music & Spotify ‼️ https://t.co/72eDHltySK

The controversial singer, who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence over racketeering and misconduct-related charges, also told his attorney that he did not release any new music and would not be recording amid an ongoing legal battle.

The 13-track album included the 19-minute song I Admit It divided into three parts. The song was reportedly released by Kelly on SoundCloud in 2018 and traced the abuse allegations made against him.

DEON COLE @deoncole Sooooo R.kelly just drop a new album. COMEDIANS, ……get on your mark, get set…and GOOOOOOOOO Sooooo R.kelly just drop a new album. COMEDIANS, ……get on your mark, get set…and GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/u1zs24ENBk

The album also featured songs like I Got It, Last Man Standing, Where’s Love When You Need It, Good Old Days, Planet, Air and Freaky Sensation, among others. The digital credits of the album showed D. Johnson as the producer and Kelly as the sole writer of the tracks.

The album was later removed from all streaming platforms hours after its launch. R Kelly has not been released from prison and continues to serve his sentence as an inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

A look into R Kelly’s I admit album controversy

R Kelly confirmed that he was not involved in the release of the 'I admit' album (Image via Getty Images)

On Friday, an album titled I admit was released under controversial singer R Kelly’s name on Apple Music and Spotify. However, his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told the Hollywood Reporter that the singer was not involved with the album launch.

The attorney mentioned that Kelly’s masters were “stolen” following his conviction but no thorough investigation was made even though an official police report was filed:

“A police report was filed some time ago because his masters were stolen, but there’s not much of an appetite to investigate these things.”

Bonjean claimed that many people had access to Kelly’s intellectual property rights and some individuals are now attempting to profit off the same. However, none of those attempts reportedly involved the singer:

“People have had access to his intellectual property rights that they are attempting to profit off of, but unfortunately that does not include Mr. Kelly.”

The lawyer further added:

“When he was arrested, he had studio equipment that was taken. His masters are missing. The music is somewhere out there, but who has it and who has profited off it — we don’t know entirely.”

Bonjean also said that she spoke to Kelly about the album controversy and the singer reportedly said he was not surprised even though the situation was upsetting:

“He kind of is like, ‘Yeah, this has been going on. I’m not surprised. But, of course, it’s upsetting. It’s very upsetting to see your body of work out there in that way.”

According to TMZ, R Kelly told his lawyer that the release of the album was part of a plan to create further problems for him in court ahead of his plans to appeal his latest federal conviction.

In an audio of Kelly’s conversation Bonjean obtained by the publication, the former reportedly said “I hope people recognize my voice and know that” he would not record new music amid an ongoing legal battle.

Bonjean also said that a similar incident of the singer’s unauthorized music being uploaded online has happened in the past. However, such releases are usually seen on YouTube instead of Spotify and Apple Music.

While Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music, was listed on the copyright line on the digital album, the label said “it did not issue this music.” The album was uploaded and distributed by Ingrooves, owned by the Universal Music Group, and had no ties to Sony Music.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also confirmed to TMZ that R Kelly did not produce any songs using equipment inside the prison.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop R. Kelly’s new album, ‘I Admit’, has been removed from both Apple Music and Spotify. R. Kelly’s new album, ‘I Admit’, has been removed from both Apple Music and Spotify. https://t.co/7cjhkf1g4h

Both Sony Music and RCA Records dropped Kelly in 2019 following the release of the Surviving R Kelly documentary that shed light on the abuse allegations against the singer.

The musician was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year following a New York trial, where he was found guilty of trafficking and racketeering charges. A second Chicago trial convicted Kelly on charges of producing child p*rnography and enticing a minor.

