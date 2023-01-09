"He is stuck in ncity": Fans find ATEEZ Yeosang's baby picture in now-deleted scene from NCT 127's video

K-pop fans were in for a wild ride when ATEEZ member Yeosang's baby picture appeared on NCT 127's latest episode of To Us.

The unexpected moment spread on the internet like wildfire. ATINYs and NCTzens, which are fandoms of ATEEZ and all NCT subunits respectively, even began wondering how the incident occurred.

Around the 00:57 minute mark in the video, Taeil was seen looking around a room in the SM building. The shelf on the side was filled with framed photos of the artists from top to bottom. In the now-deleted scene, Taeil looked at a particular picture that had a few NCT members on one side, and a baby photo of another K-pop idol.

While it is common for artists to not know their group members' childhood photos, this incident took the cake since it wasn't of an SM artist, but of an artist from a different company - KQ Entertainment's group ATEEZ's Yeosang.

Fans hilariously react to finding ATEEZ’s Yeosang’s baby picture in SM Entertainment’s building

In one of the most unexpected news in the K-pop fandom, fans found a connection between the two groups from different agencies. Being hawk-eyed is one of the many traits of a K-pop stan, and it proved how nothing can be hidden from them in NCT 127’s latest episode of To Us.

To Us #2 was released on January 7, and it went viral for an unpredicted reason. The episode featured Taeil taking a walk down memory lane by looking at NCT members’ photos throughout different eras.

One scene focused on a particular frame, which had a group photo from their Cherry Bomb era. Right next to it was a baby’s photo, which fans instantly realized was not an NCT member, but ATEEZ’s member, Yeosang.

Fans found the scene to be hilarious, especially because Taeil picked up the same frame, commented on it, and put it back - all without knowing that the baby picture was of a different K-pop idol altogether. As the picture went viral, more and more varied reactions popped up on Twitter.

Check out how some netizens reacted below:

?? @aeragons it’s crazy you don’t even have to audition for nct anymore. they’ll just add you to the group on a random friday without your knowledge… like good morning mr. yeosang get up and introduce some new thangs it’s crazy you don’t even have to audition for nct anymore. they’ll just add you to the group on a random friday without your knowledge… like good morning mr. yeosang get up and introduce some new thangs

Nikki 😴 @bikseustar ً @nosynosynose the way somebody in sm really framed an edited jaeyong photo, a watermarked taeil baby pic and a childhood photo of ateez's yeosang is just so incompetent. the way somebody in sm really framed an edited jaeyong photo, a watermarked taeil baby pic and a childhood photo of ateez's yeosang is just so incompetent. https://t.co/nRLC8DNFjT congrats to atz yeosang on the being the first member of the new subunit "nct OS", where the OS stands for "Open Source" and members are picked according to random google images searched by sm staff twitter.com/nosynosynose/s… congrats to atz yeosang on the being the first member of the new subunit "nct OS", where the OS stands for "Open Source" and members are picked according to random google images searched by sm staff twitter.com/nosynosynose/s…

Hongminsanger ⩜⃝ @ateliny

What’s getting me is that it’s his baby pic and idk from where the sm staff got it. Please his cute little smile and peace sign my lungs is on its final thread Nct yeosangWhat’s getting me is that it’s his baby pic and idk from where the sm staff got it. Please his cute little smile and peace sign my lungs is on its final thread Nct yeosang 😭😭What’s getting me is that it’s his baby pic and idk from where the sm staff got it. Please his cute little smile and peace sign my lungs is on its final thread https://t.co/dqgwnm0LWj

zaf head yeodongie @yeosangness it's not even a pic of yeosang after he debuted. it's literally his baby pic how did the staffs even find this pic??? yeosang's CHILDHOOD pic next to nct's cherry bomb era pic is so unseriousit's not even a pic of yeosang after he debuted. it's literally his baby pichow did the staffs even find this pic??? yeosang's CHILDHOOD pic next to nct's cherry bomb era pic is so unserious 😭 it's not even a pic of yeosang after he debuted. it's literally his baby pic 😭 how did the staffs even find this pic??? https://t.co/l7tIter5o6

⩜⃝ria🐞: H⩜⃝LAZIA 1ST WIN @jjongsteez kq pls i beg of you to upgrade your wifi to 5/6G LTE bc ateez teleported so much and yeosang ended up in an nct video kq pls i beg of you to upgrade your wifi to 5/6G LTE bc ateez teleported so much and yeosang ended up in an nct video 😭💔 https://t.co/xTvHOwF7ba

Confusing NCT members’ baby photo with Yeosang’s looked like a genuine mistake. One fan posted a screenshot of their Pinterest, where the HALAZIA singer’s picture pops up upon searching “Taeyong baby picture.”

Meanwhile, it seems that SM Entertainment employees found out about Yeosang’s baby picture since that particular frame has now been deleted. The To Us #2 currently continues without any closeup of the Cherry Bomb era picture. However, ATEEZ member’s photo can still be seen in the full shot.

Readers can watch To Us #2 episode below:

In other news, ATEEZ recently made a thrilling comeback with title track HALAZIA from their latest album, SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS.

NCT 127 are gearing up for a January 30 comeback with their fourth repackage album titled Ay-Yo. It will have all 12 songs from the 2 Baddies along with three new songs titled Ay-Yo, DJ, and Skyscraper.

