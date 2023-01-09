Create

"He is stuck in ncity": Fans find ATEEZ Yeosang's baby picture in now-deleted scene from NCT 127's video

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jan 09, 2023 04:00 AM IST
ATEEZ Yeosang
ATEEZ Yeosang's baby picture appears in an NCT 127 variety show video (Images via Twitter/@Anushka_161202 and YouTube/NCT 127)

K-pop fans were in for a wild ride when ATEEZ member Yeosang's baby picture appeared on NCT 127's latest episode of To Us.

The unexpected moment spread on the internet like wildfire. ATINYs and NCTzens, which are fandoms of ATEEZ and all NCT subunits respectively, even began wondering how the incident occurred.

This is why yeosang is never free he is stuck in ncity twitter.com/elftiny0518/st…

Around the 00:57 minute mark in the video, Taeil was seen looking around a room in the SM building. The shelf on the side was filled with framed photos of the artists from top to bottom. In the now-deleted scene, Taeil looked at a particular picture that had a few NCT members on one side, and a baby photo of another K-pop idol.

While it is common for artists to not know their group members' childhood photos, this incident took the cake since it wasn't of an SM artist, but of an artist from a different company - KQ Entertainment's group ATEEZ's Yeosang.

Fans hilariously react to finding ATEEZ’s Yeosang’s baby picture in SM Entertainment’s building

[🍀] yeosang baby pic in an nct 127 video?#에이티즈 #여상 #ATEEZ #YEOSANG https://t.co/oCDrEQQmIY

In one of the most unexpected news in the K-pop fandom, fans found a connection between the two groups from different agencies. Being hawk-eyed is one of the many traits of a K-pop stan, and it proved how nothing can be hidden from them in NCT 127’s latest episode of To Us.

To Us #2 was released on January 7, and it went viral for an unpredicted reason. The episode featured Taeil taking a walk down memory lane by looking at NCT members’ photos throughout different eras.

One scene focused on a particular frame, which had a group photo from their Cherry Bomb era. Right next to it was a baby’s photo, which fans instantly realized was not an NCT member, but ATEEZ’s member, Yeosang.

🤔 https://t.co/XqvkuQAfqS

Fans found the scene to be hilarious, especially because Taeil picked up the same frame, commented on it, and put it back - all without knowing that the baby picture was of a different K-pop idol altogether. As the picture went viral, more and more varied reactions popped up on Twitter.

Check out how some netizens reacted below:

it’s crazy you don’t even have to audition for nct anymore. they’ll just add you to the group on a random friday without your knowledge… like good morning mr. yeosang get up and introduce some new thangs
congrats to atz yeosang on the being the first member of the new subunit "nct OS", where the OS stands for "Open Source" and members are picked according to random google images searched by sm staff twitter.com/nosynosynose/s…
BABY YEOSANG ON NCT DREAMS NEW VIDEO? THIS IS SO RANDOM https://t.co/HWiM9RLzWC
Nct yeosang 😭😭What’s getting me is that it’s his baby pic and idk from where the sm staff got it. Please his cute little smile and peace sign my lungs is on its final thread https://t.co/dqgwnm0LWj
kang yeosang the new nct member twitter.com/vasilissaadair… https://t.co/xDQJPqL0FO
yeosang's CHILDHOOD pic next to nct's cherry bomb era pic is so unserious 😭 it's not even a pic of yeosang after he debuted. it's literally his baby pic 😭 how did the staffs even find this pic??? https://t.co/l7tIter5o6
kq pls i beg of you to upgrade your wifi to 5/6G LTE bc ateez teleported so much and yeosang ended up in an nct video 😭💔 https://t.co/xTvHOwF7ba

Confusing NCT members’ baby photo with Yeosang’s looked like a genuine mistake. One fan posted a screenshot of their Pinterest, where the HALAZIA singer’s picture pops up upon searching “Taeyong baby picture.”

So basically staff didnt verify who it actually was in the baby pic 😐 twitter.com/cyberpunkyeo/s…

Meanwhile, it seems that SM Entertainment employees found out about Yeosang’s baby picture since that particular frame has now been deleted. The To Us #2 currently continues without any closeup of the Cherry Bomb era picture. However, ATEEZ member’s photo can still be seen in the full shot.

Readers can watch To Us #2 episode below:

youtube-cover

In other news, ATEEZ recently made a thrilling comeback with title track HALAZIA from their latest album, SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS.

NCT 127 are gearing up for a January 30 comeback with their fourth repackage album titled Ay-Yo. It will have all 12 songs from the 2 Baddies along with three new songs titled Ay-Yo, DJ, and Skyscraper.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...