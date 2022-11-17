"He was touching the inside of these animals": Lionel Dahmer opens up on son, Jeffrey Dahmer's killer tendencies in Dr Phil interview

American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, opened up about his son's killings and missed opportunities when he could have stopped them.

In the clips obtained by TMZ, Dahmer gave an interview to Dr. Phil, which is scheduled to air in the last week of November. During the conversation, Lionel revealed two opportunities that could have told the gruesome truth of his son's life but were eventually missed for various reasons.

When Dr. Phil asked him how he took the news of Jeffrey being a murderer, Lionel said:

"I think that at some point between the ages of 12 and 14 when he was coming out of his puberty, his s*xual engines were in high drive and he was touching the insides of these animals. He just got hard-wired, neurally, into connecting s*xual pleasure with this type of activity on trails, insides of bodies."

He stated that, in retrospect, the indicators of a killer hiding within his kid existed but were overlooked.

Lionel Dahmer regrets not being insistent enough for Jeffrey to open the mysterious wooden box

In Netflix's true crime series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the serial killer's grandmother shows him a wooden box that consisted of Lionel's photos and achievements. The box was eventually taken by Jeffrey.

During the interview, Lionel recalled an incident involving the wooden box that Jeffrey used to store in his room while staying in Milwaukee when he had already begun his murder spree. He told Dr. Phil:

“When I made the visit to Milwaukee I saw this box in the closet in his room. I said I’m gonna open it and I started going down to the basement to get a tool to open up the box, and he kept complaining that he couldn’t even have one foot square of his own property to do with what he wants."

fran 🧚🏻‍♀️ @francielekisel Dr Park Dietz, Jeffrey Dahmer’s psychiatrist, stated that Dahmer had a rare paraphilia known as Splanchnophilia. It is when an individual finds viscera and internal organs sexually arousing, specifically in the texture and appearance of said organs. Dr Park Dietz, Jeffrey Dahmer’s psychiatrist, stated that Dahmer had a rare paraphilia known as Splanchnophilia. It is when an individual finds viscera and internal organs sexually arousing, specifically in the texture and appearance of said organs. https://t.co/IPUMMUctBy

At the time, Lionel was adamant about opening the box because he thought it consisted of pornographic material. Reportedly, Jeffrey convinced his father to leave the situation alone for the night as he did not want to disturb his grandmother who was also in the house:

"And in fact he convinced me to just wait. ‘Wait till tomorrow dad,' he said and I’ll open it for you then, but just don’t do anything now.”

As per TMZ, Lionel told Dr. Phil that the wooden box consisted of a severed human head the whole time. Jeffrey used the time that night to replace it with pornographic magazines to show Lionel what was inside it.

Lionel also regretted not being insistent enough for Jeffrey to open the wooden box the same night as he would have found the head and might have been able to stop his son's heinous activities.

