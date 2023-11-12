"He wants to be so relevant so bad”: Kodak Black rapping about Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande gets roasted online

Kodak Black's new album, When I Was Dead, was released on November 10, with the opening track being "Kylie Grande." The opening track has received backlash from the social media communities after the rapper uses lyrics such as:

"I want Kylie Jenner twerkin' to this/ And I want Ariana twerkin' to this/ Every once in a while, we used to turn up, turn up, turn up ? / Think about the times I used to turn up with you."

Netizens call him out for trying hard to be relevant (image via @ivepinkoutsold on X)

He addresses Kylie in the song "My Kylie," singing:

"My Kylie, I miss you, where would I be without my pistol?/ It's gon' be hard to let you go, my bae."

He also raps about Ariana Grande, saying:

I want Ariana Grande in here booty shakin'? Baby, where should I meet you?"

"Make references to successful women without disrespecting them" - says Netizens about Kodak Black's song lyrics

Many netizens called him out for disrespecting and name-dropping the two personalities in his lyrics.

A user calls him out for disrespecting successful women (image via @InfjHakan on X)

A user asks him to wake up from his dream while referring to the lyrics (image via @swe_etlove on X)

Another user calls the name-dropping unprofessional (image via @ellianagrandee on X)

Some believe that he might just get sued by both personalities (image via @foodfoodfuckt on X)

Some users are just tired of these kind of rappers (image via @foodfoodfuckt on X)

Others call him out for his audacity (image via @obvsmiyy on X)

Another user calls him gross (image via @sierrasugaa on X)

Kodak Black after dropping his album made a vow to his fans, saying:

"I vow to do better in any area I lack, or some slack needs to be picked up on. I must do better, I must do this shit. And I appreciate y'all, because if it was up to them, I'd have been out of here"

Post the album drop, Kodak Black has not offered any explanations to why he chose to rap about Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande.

His album includes 18 tracks involving three features, two with WizDaWizard and one with OG Bobby Billions.

Kodak Black's new album is a follow up to the, Pistolz & Pearlz album which he dropped earlier this year in May. The album peaked at no, 19 in Billboard Album 200.