"He wasn't having it"- Internet reacts as Samuel L. Jackson shuts down a fan's declaration of love

By Shayari Roy
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:14 GMT
Samuel L. Jackson: source Getty Images
Samuel L. Jackson: source Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson had a hilariously skeptical reaction to a fan’s enthusiastic declaration of love. On April 19, 2025, X account, The Art of Dialogue, shared a viral clip of the actor outside the Ethel Barrymore Theater in New York City, where Othello—starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal—is currently running.

In the video, a fan excitedly spotted Samuel L. Jackson and launched into a heartfelt profession of admiration.

"Yeah, Sam Jackson. I love you, Sam... I love you. I love you, man," the fan said.

Samuel L. Jackson barely looked up from his phone and replied with:

"I don’t believe that sh*t".

This brief exchange quickly made the rounds online, with social media users loving Jackson’s dry, no-nonsense reaction. One X user summed it up perfectly:

"He wasn’t having it", the X user wrote.
"The most perfect Samuel L Jackson response," another netizen commented.

Some users noted how Jackson’s real-life persona is strikingly similar to many of his iconic roles—sharp, sarcastic, and effortlessly funny.

"Samuel L. Jackson always keeps it real. He’s not one for the over-the-top compliments," a fan observed.
"This man's aura needs to be studied", another X user remarked.
One X user even pointed out how Jackson's response was a typical Gen X reaction to love:

"Sam the old uncle in the Black family (Grandmas brother), but if you know, that was a luv response - Even the recorder knew it was in love!", the user wrote.

Some netizens, however, didn't like the flat response from the actor.

"Dude is Rude", one netizen commented
"Rude, just as I expected of him", another netizen stated.
"He could've easily just said thank you and moved on but he may as well have said go f**k your self", another X user commented.

Samuel L. Jackson shares his “emotion of the evening” for the day he won the Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson - Source: Getty
During a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times on June 14, 2022, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson reflected on one of the most memorable moments of his career — receiving his first Oscar.

The honor came on March 25, 2022, when he was presented with an Honorary Academy Award by Denzel Washington at the 12th Governors Awards, in recognition of his lifetime achievements in film.

youtube-cover
When asked by interviewer Michael Tyrone Delaney if the "emotion of the evening" surprised him, Jackson admitted that getting the Oscar award didn't feel like a "big deal" for him.

"Maybe a little bit. As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, ‘Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn’t happen,’ once I got over it many years ago, it wasn’t a big deal for me", Samuel L. Jackson said.
Despite years of being overlooked, including his 1995 Best Supporting Actor nomination for Pulp Fiction, Jackson revealed that he never let the Oscars define his career.

"But otherwise, I was past it. I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor", Samuel L. Jackson added.

During his interview, Jackson focused on enjoying the ride, stating how he tried to "always have fun going to the Oscars".

"I always look forward to getting a gift basket for being a presenter. I give stuff to my relatives; my daughter and my wife would take stuff out. It’s cool," he added.

The 76-year-old explained that the "yardstick of success" for him was his "happiness".

"Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies. You know- ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand", the actor added wittyly.

At present, Samuel L. Jackson is actively working on several projects, including his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming MCU films and starring in the live-action adaptation of The Last Dragon.

