"He shouldn't be wearing it, period": BTS' V wearing a durag during his recent livestream leaves the internet divided

On Sunday, October 8, during BTS' V's livestream on Weverse, the idol was heavily criticized for wearing a red durag, which many saw as alleged cultural appropriation. Following the live, fans were left divided as to whether or not to classify the idol's actions as offensive to the Black culture.

Some defended him by speculating that he might've been gifted the durag by Lil Uzi Vert, since he was at the latter's after-party. They explained that close work with several Black artists supposedly gives him the space to wear the durag.

However, many also argued that since a durag is specifically designed for African hair and has grown to become an integrated part of their culture, his use of a durag for mere aesthetics stands as offensive.

Fans react to V wearing a durag (Image via X/@Memoirsepiphany)

Fans debate about BTS' V wearing a durag during his recent Weverse livestream

On October 8, following Lil Uzi Vert's performance at the One Universe Festival in Seoul, Korea, the American rapper had an after-party, where he invited several significant faces of the K-pop industry, among other Western artists. Among the crowd of celebrities, BTS' V was also spotted at the party.

Soon after his departure from the after-party, the idol was seen on a Weverse livestream.

V at Lil Uzi Vert's after-party (Image via X/@onlyffthv)

While most of the livestream rolled out smoothly, many viewers were unhappy when BTS' V wore a red durag, sparking debates about his actions.

Many expressed that the idol's actions were offensive since a durag is made for African hair in order to prevent it from heat, frizz, and friction caused while sleeping. Since it specifically only adheres to the Black culture, many netizens stated that the use of a durag outside its designated purposes and just for aesthetics is an instance of cultural appropriation.

On the other hand, many, including those from the Black community,emphasized that wearing a durag can't be considered a racist action since he wasn't disrespecting the culture, especially given that he even knew how to tie it properly.

Many also argued that since he has been consistently working with Black artists, he must be aware of his actions and is only trying to positively interact with the Black culture.

Fans criticizing V for wearing a durag (Image via X)

Fans defending V for wearing and durag (Image via X)

Regardless, people also brought up the fact that even after the heavy criticism BTS' V received for mouthing a racial slur during a previous Weverse livestream, he was not more careful about his actions being seen as disrespectful towards the majority of the Black community.

As fans continue to debate over BTS' V's actions, many have also spoken up about the importance of proper education on cultural appropriation and an apology for alleged racist actions where necessary.