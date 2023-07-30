"Heaven’sgate will be waiting": Netizens react as OceanGate's cofounder shares his idea of sending 1000 humans to Venus 

OceanGate’s co-founder, Guillermo Söhnlein, shocked the masses after reports started circulating about the businessman wanting to send 1,000 humans to Venus by 2050. Insider reported that OceanGate’s founded claimed that “it is not as crazy as it seems,” adding:

"I think it is less aspirational than putting a million people on the Martian surface by 2050.”

His statements, following the submersible tragedy, have sent shockwaves on social media, as people continue to talk about the disaster. However, Guillermo Söhnlein seems positive about his thoughts of taking people to Venue, as he shared more details about his vision:

"I think I've been driven to help make humanity a multi-planet species since I was 11 years old, I had this recurring dream of being the commander of the first Martian colony."

LifeandFortune @LifeandFortune The co-founder of OceanGate wants to send 1,000 people to a floating colony on Venus by 2050. pic.twitter.com/oGT60DDQ4t

However, the idea of sending people to the hottest planet in the solar system did not sit well with netizens, as Venus is known to be filled with greenhouse gases. Furthermore, many people also suggested that the temperature of the planet is close to 475°C. Yet, Guillermo Söhnlein tried to convince the world by claiming that the company would be designing a space station to withstand these effects.

While the OceanGate co-founder might think that the idea is “doable,” netizens are not convinced, and they shared their reactions to the same. One social media user hilariously tweeted and said that "Heaven’sgate will be waiting" for the "champ."

1Timothy316 @1st_timothy316 @TRHLofficial Oceangate sounds like a cult. Heaven'sgate will be waiting for you on Venus, champ.

Social media users react to OceanGate’s co-founder announcing departure of 1000 people to Venus by 2050

As Insider reported about Guillermo Söhnlein’s wish to transport 1000 people to Venus, the media house also claimed that the company’s co-founder explained how:

“Humanity could theoretically survive because temperatures are lower and pressure is less intense.”

At the same time, he also revealed OceanGate’s plans to design a space station for humans to be able to live in the Venusian atmosphere.

As he shared his claims, many social media users called the project an instance of “assisted suicide.”

Asmara @asmaragoitom @TRHLofficial OceanGate ? The ones who drowned 5 people 500 meters under water ? They want to take people to space ? Boarding voluntarily ? Is this a new "assisted suicide" scheme ?

As Twitter user @LifeandFortune shared the news online, here is how social media users reacted to the same:

Social media users reacted to the Submersible's company's co-founder's wishes of designing a space station to take 1000 people to Venus by 2050. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, it is not clear how the company, OceanGate, will implement this or work out the challenges. However, netizens do not seem convinced and are criticizing his plans after the recent submersible disaster.