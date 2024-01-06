“Her attitude is crude rude & entitled”: Internet slams Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for ‘living like a royal’ using taxpayers’ money

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has recently come under scrutiny, with internet users slamming her for an extravagant lifestyle. Moreover, she is receiving massive criticism online for her controversial decisions while serving as the leader of the working-class town.

As social media users came across Tiffany Henyard's Instagram and TikTok profile, they reacted to it by saying that she is living a life that is out of touch with the reality of the town where she is the mayor.

For those unaware, Henyard assumed the office in 2021. The controversy around her intensified when she proposed a law that would slash the salary of the Thornton Township supervisor, her additional role, by 90% if she were to lose in a future election.

One of the internet users slammed Henyard for her lifestyle and reacted to the news of her lavish spending by saying, "Her attitude is crude rude & entitled."

Detractors argue this move is an attempt to discourage potential opponents. The proposal has been met with legal challenges and accusations of violating election laws.

It is worth noting that Dolton, which has a population of approximately 20,600 people and a 20% poverty rate, found itself outraged over Henyard's proposal, considering it potentially illegal and against the interests of the community.

Social media users slam Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for her lifestyle

Henyard has faced allegations of questionable spending, including a $3,000 flight to Las Vegas paid for by taxpayers. Receipts demanded by trustees revealed extravagant dinners costing hundreds of dollars and expenses at a Hot N Juicy Crawfish establishment. Moreover, Tiffany Henyard's use of public funds for personal vendors, such as a makeup artist and hairdresser, has drawn significant criticism.

As social media users came across the information about this, they reacted to it by saying that she is just like every other politician, but she is dumb enough to flaunt it.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@CollinRugg)

In addition to the controversy surrounding her lifestyle, she was also in the news for her decision to hire a convicted s*x offender as a code enforcement officer, and this fueled public discontent.

Efforts to recall Henyard from office through referendums in June 2022 were deemed invalid by a three-judge panel, citing improper drafting of questions by the Dolton Village Board. Despite public dissatisfaction, Henyard remains in office, having initially secured over 80% of the vote during her election.

Tiffany Henyard, however, remains unapologetic, defending herself on social media and urging the public to "know the facts." Her tenure as mayor has been marked by controversy, and the recent lawsuit filed by Dolton Village Trustees alleges forgery and financial impropriety.