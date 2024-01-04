What did Paul Goodrell do? Serial s*x offender's criminal history explored as netizens are left furious

A registered s*x offender from Canandaigua, New York, named Paul Goodrell, was arrested on Friday, December 22, and remains behind bars. The 54-year-old faces a plethora of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness charges for exposing himself to multiple kids. This was the third time, in less than a month that he was arrested, the man was let go after his previous two arrests.

According to Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, Paul Goodrell has been a "serial s*xual offender since the 1980s", with a record of multiple child flashing incidents since 1989, including a slashed prison sentence for flashing a school. Netizens were outraged by the man's alleged antics and promised to be there at his parole revocation hearing on January 5 to let their voices be heard.

Paul Goodrell has reportedly exposed himself to multiple children for over thirty years

"Serial school flasher," "No pants Paul," Paul Goodrell has been called a variety of things over the years for allegedly flashing his privates to children for over thirty years. A Daily Messenger article from 2010 stated that Goodrell had been flashing kids for over 25 years in central and western New York. He was arrested in the same year for entering a laundromat without pants, but this was when he was 41.

In 2006, Goodrell reportedly entered Newark Middle School without pants, flashed the students, and ran out into the nearby woods before being arrested. He allegedly repeated the crime in 2010, doing the same thing, but this time, in an Auburn school instead of Newark. The man has been reported for public flashing since way back in 1989.

In 2012, when he was 43, Goodrell was sentenced to 12 years in prison along with 15 years of post-release supervision. However, in 2015, that sentence was cut in half, and he only had to serve six years by an appeals court, which stated that the initial sentence was "unduly harsh."

Following his release, he reportedly exposed himself to two other children in 2017 but was only charged with a parole violation. In 2021, he reportedly once again flashed two minors, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, who even took a photograph of him flashing.

In December 2023, Paul Goodrell allegedly went on a minor flashing spree. The now-54-year-old was arrested on December 9, 15, and finally, 22. ABC 13 WHAM reported that Goodrell had exposed and touched himself in front of multiple kids in multiple stores over four days. This includes a Canandaigua Wegmans, a public street, and a Tops store in Farmington.

Just like all the times prior, he was hit with endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness misdemeanor charges after his December 22 arrest. But this time, he could not make the bail set at $5,000 or the $10,000 bond; therefore, he remained behind bars. Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said in a press release:

"As district attorney of Ontario County, I share the public’s outrage that Goodrell had remained at liberty despite efforts by my office and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to have him held in custody,"

He added:

"I am relieved to report that following a Dec. 22 arrest Goodrell was remanded on bail and continues to be held in the Ontario County Jail."

"He needs some street justice": Netizens outraged at Paul Goodrell walking free every time

In a tweet, X (formerly Twitter) personality Tizzy Ent claimed that a parent whose child was exposed by Goodrell had sent him a message stating that a parole revocation for Goodrell was going to take place at 11 am on January 5 in the Canandaigua City court.

The parent and Tizzy Ent encouraged victims and citizens to come forth and testify in the public hearing that they were done with him. Netizens were outraged at the man constantly getting away with such a serious crime and alleged that he may have some serious connections. Some users promised to show up at the hearing. Here are a few X reactions from Tizzy Ent's tweet:

As mentioned above, Paul Goodrell's parole revocation hearing is all set to take place on Friday, January 5, at the Canandaigua City Court.