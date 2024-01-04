Who is David Copperfield's partner, Chloé Gosselin? Magician was allegedly aware Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘girls’ were paid to recruit others

David Copperfield, a famed American magician, was allegedly aware that some of the "girls" in convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein's circle were paid to recruit other girls. This information came to light as the previously private court documents from the 2015 defamation lawsuit against Epstein's partner and fellow s*x trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, were unsealed on January 3, 2024.

According to the court documents, David Copperfield allegedly asked Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein's victims, if she "was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls" when the two met at the financier's house for dinner, The Daily Mail reported.

The court documents are a part of the 2015 US defamation lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell. Sjoberg was also a part of the lawsuit, and a 30-page document of her deposition was also released along with the names of Epstein's associates.

David Copperfield was named as one of Epstein's associates and was reportedly good friends with him.

Copperfield has been been with his partner Chloé Gosselin, a former model, since 2006. They also have a daughter named Sky.

Chloé Gosselin is a French model-turned-luxury shoe designer

Borin in 1984 in France, Chloé Gosselin graduated from the Fine Arts Program at the School of Lacambre in Belgium. According to her website, Gosselin traveled the world for a decade as an international model before returning to study shoemaking and production at Ars Sutoria in Milan and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Her eponymous luxury shoe brand, which was founded in 2014, claims to:

"Perfectly blend(s) French cool with Italian craftsmanship."

Chloé Gosselin's shoes have been worn by renowned celebrities like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, and Kate Winslet, to name a few.

As per her website, Chloé Gosselin is also a member of the CFDA since July 2017 and a 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist.

She is also an equestrian and believes her barn with her horses to be her "happy place destination", Paper City Magazine reported.

Speaking about Copperfield, Gosselin said:

"I'm so lucky to have found David. There are very few people in the world like him. He's spent more than 30 years at the top of his profession. He's achieved some extraordinary things."

The family split their time between Las Vegas, New York, and Copperfield Bay, their hideaway in the Caribbeans.

David Copperfield and Chloé Gosselin pictured a party (Image via Getty Images)

David Copperfield allegedly asked one of Epstein's victims if she was "aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls"

According to The Daily Mail, the unsealed court documents showed alleged conversations between Johanna Sjoberg and David Copperfield at Epstein's house.

The court documents were made public by the Southern District of New York on January 3 at around 6:30 pm. The documents contained statements given by Sjoberg in her deposition on May 18, 2016.

In her deposition, Johanna Sjoberg stated that she was invited to dinner at Epstein's house, with the chance of meeting David Copperfield. She stated:

"Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him."

Sjoberg alleged that David Copperfield was not at the house when she arrived and so she waited with another girl who seemed very young to her.

As per The Daily Mail, Sjoberg said in her deposition:

"I asked her what school she went to, kind of prodding to see if she went to one of the area colleges, and I did not recognize the name of the school. So I thought she could be younger than college age, but I had to assume for my own sanity that she was a daughter of one of his friends."

At the dinner, Sjoberg alleged that David Copperfield made conversation with her about Epstein and his "girls."

"He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls," she said.

According to The Daily Mail, the 2015 defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell was settled in 2017. Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence for s*x trafficking. Giuffre also reportedly sued Prince Andrew in 2021 for battery and infliction of emotional distress, alleging that he had s*x with her when she was 17 years old.

Johanna Sjoberg was also allegedly one of Epstein's victims and had accused Prince Andrew of allegedly groping her in 2001 at Epstein's New York mansion. She was allegedly falsely recruited by Maxwell for a "job" when she was a college student and was encouraged to interact with Epstein and Prince Andrew in a s*xual manner.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via @writersroompub/X)

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 for reportedly prostituting young girls and died in prison in August 2019. His death was ruled as a suicide.

The infamous "Epstein Client List" as it's called on social media, unveiled the names of several of Epstein's associates, which included a barrage of celebrities like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, David Copperfield and Michael Jackson, The Guardian reported.