“Her life has been ruined”: Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers request for lighter sentence than recommended term

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are requesting that the federal judge reduce their client's sentence, a "significant variance below" a suggested prison sentence. They blamed her actions on a rough childhood and that she was victimized by two men, both of whom are now dead.

In a sentencing memorandum to the federal judge, her lawyers wrote:

"She had a difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father. It made her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father’s death. It is the biggest mistake she has made in her life and one that she has not and never will repeat."

The lawyers also said Ghislaine Maxwell's "life had been ruined" and that her "life has been threatened" while behind bars. Maxwell has been in jail since her arrest in July 2020.

Marlon J. Ettinger @MarlonEttinger Ghislaine Maxwell's eldest brother Phillip says her "psychologically abusive treatment" by her father (Billionaire Robert Maxwell) made her vulnerable to what he characterizes as Epstein's exploitation, manipulation, and control of her. Ghislaine Maxwell's eldest brother Phillip says her "psychologically abusive treatment" by her father (Billionaire Robert Maxwell) made her vulnerable to what he characterizes as Epstein's exploitation, manipulation, and control of her. https://t.co/Z0zk8YQ7OA

The 60-year-old Maxwell was found guilty after a lengthy trial on several charges, the most severe being trafficking of minors, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

Ghislaine Maxwell case: Lawyers say Epstein was the principal abuser

In a brief filed with the federal district court, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers mentioned that the British socialite was facing charges because of her relationship with Epstein in the 90s and the early 2000s.

"The witnesses at the trial testified about Ms. Maxwell’s facilitation of Epstein’s abuse, but Epstein was always the central figure: Epstein was the mastermind, Epstein was the principal abuser and Epstein orchestrated the crimes for his personal gratification."

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest in New Hampshire in July 2020 followed years of investigation and litigation focused on Epstein. He was arrested in July 2019 and charged with exploiting and abusing teenage girls and women. Following his arrest, a month later, the 66-year-old was found dead in his cell.

✨billi madison🧚🏼 @pixiedrm21 Ghislaine Maxwell is requesting “leniency” & a 4yr sentence?! what “leniency” did you have on those <14 year old girls? of course those inmates want nothing to do with you. you are a horrific, festering boil in society. you have done irreparable damage to children. rot in prison. Ghislaine Maxwell is requesting “leniency” & a 4yr sentence?! what “leniency” did you have on those <14 year old girls? of course those inmates want nothing to do with you. you are a horrific, festering boil in society. you have done irreparable damage to children. rot in prison.

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial in New York. Her lawyers further argued that prosecutors turned their focus to Maxwell only after Epstein's death, which caused a "strong media and public uproar."

"The government faced an urgency to appease the renewed distress of Epstein’s accusers and to repair the tarnished reputations of the D.O.J. and B.O.P."

The sentencing memo further mentioned:

"There will be no trial for Epstein and no public vindication and justice for his accusers. The government now had a huge hole to fill: Epstein’s empty chair."

Mentioning her positive traits, the lawyers said:

"Ghislaine Maxwell is not an heiress, villain, or vapid socialite. She has worked hard her entire life. She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and a desire to do good in the world."

Meanwhile, prosecutors presented the testimony of the accusers. Of the accusers, two women said Epstein fornicated with them when they were 14. While another woman said Maxwell was sometimes present during the encounters, the other testified that Ghislaine Maxwell had abused her directly.

Be Light 🇺🇸☀️ @BBeeLight1 Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have requested she be sentenced "well below" the 20 years recommended in her federal sex-trafficking case.

Where's the client list? Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have requested she be sentenced "well below" the 20 years recommended in her federal sex-trafficking case. Where's the client list?

In her closing argument, Alison Moe, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the jury: ,.

"Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing. She manipulated her victims, and groomed them for abuse."

Later this month, on June 28, federal judge Nathan will ultimately decide the quantum of sentencing. Prosecutors will also submit sentencing recommendations before then.

