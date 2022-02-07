"Ghislaine Maxwell": James Charles trolled online over new haircut 

Controversial YouTuber James Charles has found himself in the limelight again. The makeup guru showcased his new hairdo on social media, and left netizens in shock. Many compared him to infamous socialite Giselle Maxwell.

In a live social media session, Charles could be seen wearing a white top with a natural makeup look. However, his new haircut became the highlight of the live. Charles was seen sporting thick bangs and a short blunt haircut.

patty 𓆦 @minasdemon Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail cell looks nice asf Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail cell looks nice asf https://t.co/l8E2LwOgsN

The 22-year-old has amassed over 24.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Charles has built a reputation for being one of the largest makeup artists on social media.

However, in the past few months, he has been 'cancelled' from social media. This happened when Charles found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons. when he was accused of allegedly grooming several men through social media.

As he attempts to revamp his recognition online, Charles is now getting dragged for his haircut.

Internet reacts to James Charles' new haircut

Netizens found an uncanny resemblance between the YouTuber and s*x offender Maxwell. The latter has been convicted of abetting the abuse of underage girls by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via Laura CavanaughGetty Images)

When one scrolls through the internet, they can see Maxwell with similar bangs. They took a jab at the YouTuber for his grooming scandal by comparing him to the aforementioned s*x offender as well.

Some James Charles followers found his haircut simply not in-vogue. Social media page Def Noodles reported on the hate Charles has amassed online, after showcasing his new haircut. One can swipe through the Instagram post for various reactions.

A few tweets regarding Charles' new look read:

Naomi June @NLammertink @jamescharles I’m sorry james but wtf is up with the hair I’m sorry james but wtf is up with the hair😭😭 @jamescharles https://t.co/QOgxCs12s9

sasha @miniondie james charles what is going on with the hair and why is he drinking ksi and logan paul drink james charles what is going on with the hair and why is he drinking ksi and logan paul drink https://t.co/QCrWFj1Xq6

E M I L Y @xemilyjeanxx James Charles I would love to know your thought process behind this hair… James Charles I would love to know your thought process behind this hair… https://t.co/gzmc6bcuJX

stella🌈 @piscesbitch123 is james charles’s new hair a wig or did he actually cut it like that is james charles’s new hair a wig or did he actually cut it like that

jazZ 🪐 @bugsonboobies just saw james charles hair absolutely mortified just saw james charles hair absolutely mortified

brandie @brxndie tw james charles whoever in his life is telling him that hair looks good is doing him So dirty its so sick tw james charles whoever in his life is telling him that hair looks good is doing him So dirty its so sick

A look into James Charles' earlier looks

The YouTuber went viral for his drastic hair-chop in February 2021 as well. Charles revealed to his fans that he had shaved his hair off as he debuted a bald look.

matt 🌿🍄 @mzacc_ i’m gonna see bald James Charles in my nightmares i’m gonna see bald James Charles in my nightmares https://t.co/sbebrIwULg

Many were shocked that the beauty influencer would go through a massive transformation. As memes of Charles' bald look swarmed the internet, many believed it was a wig.

However, he had revealed in an earlier Instagram story that he had shaved his head off himself. He had also uploaded a video about the same on his YouTube channel.

