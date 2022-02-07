×
Create
Notifications

"Ghislaine Maxwell": James Charles trolled online over new haircut 

/James Charles compared to Ghislaine Maxwell following hairdo reveal (Image via minasdemon/Twitter &amp; Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
/James Charles compared to Ghislaine Maxwell following hairdo reveal (Image via minasdemon/Twitter & Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 07, 2022 11:16 AM IST
News

Controversial YouTuber James Charles has found himself in the limelight again. The makeup guru showcased his new hairdo on social media, and left netizens in shock. Many compared him to infamous socialite Giselle Maxwell.

In a live social media session, Charles could be seen wearing a white top with a natural makeup look. However, his new haircut became the highlight of the live. Charles was seen sporting thick bangs and a short blunt haircut.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail cell looks nice asf https://t.co/l8E2LwOgsN

The 22-year-old has amassed over 24.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Charles has built a reputation for being one of the largest makeup artists on social media.

However, in the past few months, he has been 'cancelled' from social media. This happened when Charles found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons. when he was accused of allegedly grooming several men through social media.

As he attempts to revamp his recognition online, Charles is now getting dragged for his haircut.

Internet reacts to James Charles' new haircut

Netizens found an uncanny resemblance between the YouTuber and s*x offender Maxwell. The latter has been convicted of abetting the abuse of underage girls by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via Laura CavanaughGetty Images)
Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via Laura CavanaughGetty Images)

When one scrolls through the internet, they can see Maxwell with similar bangs. They took a jab at the YouTuber for his grooming scandal by comparing him to the aforementioned s*x offender as well.

Some James Charles followers found his haircut simply not in-vogue. Social media page Def Noodles reported on the hate Charles has amassed online, after showcasing his new haircut. One can swipe through the Instagram post for various reactions.

A few tweets regarding Charles' new look read:

I’m sorry james but wtf is up with the hair😭😭 @jamescharles https://t.co/QOgxCs12s9
Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail cell looks nice asf https://t.co/l8E2LwOgsN
james charles what is going on with the hair and why is he drinking ksi and logan paul drink https://t.co/QCrWFj1Xq6
James Charles I would love to know your thought process behind this hair… https://t.co/gzmc6bcuJX
What’s happening to James Charles’s hair😭😂From this to this?😂👏👏👏 https://t.co/CvXw9D22Op
is james charles’s new hair a wig or did he actually cut it like that
just saw james charles hair absolutely mortified
@jamescharles I love you but GET THIS HAIR OFF PLEASE please. https://t.co/uCytClCa3K
tw james charles whoever in his life is telling him that hair looks good is doing him So dirty its so sick

A look into James Charles' earlier looks

The YouTuber went viral for his drastic hair-chop in February 2021 as well. Charles revealed to his fans that he had shaved his hair off as he debuted a bald look.

i’m gonna see bald James Charles in my nightmares https://t.co/sbebrIwULg

Many were shocked that the beauty influencer would go through a massive transformation. As memes of Charles' bald look swarmed the internet, many believed it was a wig.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

However, he had revealed in an earlier Instagram story that he had shaved his head off himself. He had also uploaded a video about the same on his YouTube channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी