"Hero and legend": Tributes pour in as Mexican rescue dog Proteo passes away during Turkey rescue mission 

In heartbreaking news, Mexican Defense Minister Luis Cresencio announced that Proteo, a Mexican rescue dog, who was sent to Turkey as a member of a dog squad, passed away while looking for the survivors buried under the rubble of the earthquake that hit Turkey.

Defense Minister Luis Cresencio announced the rescue dog's death at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference on Sunday, February 12.

As soon as the news of the rescue dog's death came to light, tributes started pouring in. Twitter user, @sitivmc, shared several pictures of the dog and thanked him for his support to Turkey during this disaster.

Thank you for your support to Turkey during this disaster. Your rescue team saved many lives. Sadly, one of your hero lost his life while helping us. You couldn't be prouder. He is our hero and legend. We will honour its memory forever #MexicanK9 #earthquake Dear Mexico

The rescue dog passed away on Sunday, February 12, after he performed his duties in Adıyaman, one of the 10 cities affected by the earthquakes. According to a report by Daily Sabah, the German Shepherd helped save at least two people before being severely injured in the line of duty.

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) released an official statement that said:

"As members of the Mexican Army and Air Force, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our great comrade, the dog named Proteo. You accomplished your mission. Thank you for your heroic work."

Social media users pay tribute to Proteo, the rescue dog

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense shared a video in which they remembered the rescue dog. In the video, a soldier can be seen paying tribute to the heroic dog. The soldier says:

"I want to tell you that I am proud of you because you were always a strong dog, a hardworking dog that never gave up."

Turkish graphic designer Burak Türker also shared an Instagram post that read (translated via Google):

"Thanks for everything Proteo. We are grateful to you for finding our voice, our brothers and our loved ones. We will never forget you.”

Soon after, the post went viral, and #Proteo started trending on Twitter. Netizens thanked the rescue dog for his services and called him a hero.

Asaad Sam Hanna @AsaadHannaa Proteo is a Mexican dog, flew all the way from Mexico to help find the bodies under the rubble in Turkey after the earthquake.

Proteo died in duty after a roof collapsed on the team.

Proteo is a Mexican dog, flew all the way from Mexico to help find the bodies under the rubble in Turkey after the earthquake.

Proteo died in duty after a roof collapsed on the team.

Thank you Proteo

Aminollah Faisal @AminollahFaisal Mexican rescue dog

According to the testimonies he helped rescue at least two individuals

A picture of his last rest before he goes in peace

Thoughts to all the heroes from around the world

Mexican rescue dog #Proteo died of exhaustion during rescue activities in #Turkey According to the testimonies he helped rescue at least two individuals

A picture of his last rest before he goes in peace

Thoughts to all the heroes from around the world

#earthquaketurkey

After the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake, the dog named Proteo, who worked with the team that Mexico sent to Turkey, was left under the rubble of the building that collapsed on him while he was searching

Proteo, the bestest, sweetest boy, went all the way from Mexico to Turkey to rescue hoomans and worked so hard to help. A few days ago he lost his life, after he was trapped under a falling structure. If there is a god, we have some questions. We are heartbroken.

NdrewsTjan®️ @NdrewsTjan Thank you Proteo

12.02.2023



Thank you Proteo

12.02.2023

Dog have always been man's best friend

Pubity @PubityIG



Rip🕊️ Proteo flew from Mexico to help rescue Turkish earthquake victims and worked tirelessly for days. Sadly he lost his life today after being trapped under a falling building.

The earthquake in Turkey took more than just buildings and homes, it took a hero. #Proteo , a Mexican search and rescue dog, gave his life for others. He didn't think twice about risking everything to save those trapped beneath the rubble.

NdrewsTjan®️ @NdrewsTjan .



IF YOU ARE ALONE WITH THE SUN, JUST RUNNING IN THE FIELDS



DON'T WORRY.

WHAT YOU DO IN LIFE, IT ALREADY BRINGS YOU TO HEAVEN, TO ETERNITY.

#Proteo

IF YOU ARE ALONE WITH THE SUN, JUST RUNNING IN THE FIELDS

DON'T WORRY.

WHAT YOU DO IN LIFE, IT ALREADY BRINGS YOU TO HEAVEN, TO ETERNITY.

#Proteo

Heroe Someone made this

Last week, Mexico dispatched more than a dozen rescue dogs along with 130 military personnel after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 35,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

