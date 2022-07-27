Hilarious Aaron Rodgers x Nicolas Cage memes trend as NFL star's appearance at Packers camp goes viral

On Tuesday, July 26, National Football League (NFL) quarterback for Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp styled similar to Nicolas Cage in 1997's Con Air. A video shared by Green Bay Packers on Twitter on Tuesday showcased Rodgers' outfit and hairstyle at the 2022 training camp.

Aaron Rodgers sported a tight white tank top vest along with blue jeans and a black belt. The 38-year-old further wore a pair of black leather boots. In addition to his attire, the NFL QB also sported slicked-back long hair, which completed his Con Air- inspired Nicolas Cage look.

This is not the first time Aaron Rodgers has generated such hype with his pop-culture-inspired looks. In last season's camp training, the QB showed up wearing a shirt that referred to the famous incident in the iconic The Office episode featuring "Kevin's Famous Chili." This was not surprising as the renowned NFL player had a cameo role in the famed NBC sitcom's A.A.R.M. episodes in Season 9.

Aaron Rodgers' homage to Nicolas Cage in Con Air

Rodger's Instagram post regarding his Con Air-inspired look (Image via aaronrodgers12/Instagram)

Aaron Rodgers later took to his Instagram to share this look and referred to Nicolas Cage as the "#greatestactorofalltime." He further added captions to the picture which were phrases said by Cage's character, Cameron Poe, in Con Air. The caption read:

"Put...the...bunny...back in the box…What do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f**kin' day! #cameronpoe."

The Instagram post also had a picture of Nicolas Cage's look from the 1997 action film.

Netizens react to Aaron Rodgers' Nicolas Cage-inspired Con Air look

Since Green Bay Packer's official Twitter page uploaded the video, the post has garnered over 15,900 likes within a couple of hours. Rodgers' look as Cameron Poe spawned several memes as fans photoshopped the NFL star in place of Nic Cage from the movie's poster. Meanwhile, a few others edited the clip uploaded by Packers and added the trailer music of Con Air.

Similarly, NFL/CFB correspondent Annie Agar added the original voice-over from the official trailer of the 1997 classic. Meanwhile, Barstool Sports' podcast, Pardon My Take, tweeted pictures of Rodgers' outfit and Nic Cage's look from the film that inspired him, and joked that the NFL star would steal the Declaration of Independence if he loses the playoffs. This quip was a reference to Nic Cage's 2004 Disney hit National Treasure.

A few other tweets questioned whether Rodgers sported such a look to audition for the potential reboot or sequel to Con Air.

This style from Rodgers is not unexpected as the quarterback's appearance has been compared to that of Nicolas Cage over the past few years.

