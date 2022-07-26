Who is Namora? MCU fans can't keep calm over appearance of Namor's cousin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser

The San Diego Comic-Con trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced us to the underwater nation of Atlantis. With Namor seemingly being the main villain of the movie, it looks like his heritage will be further explored.
Namor's cousin Namora, to be played by Mabel Cadena, will be appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although the mystery behind her role in the movie is yet to be unveiled, she is already causing a rift among the tidal waves as hardcore comic book fans are losing it with her debut.
So, to celebrate Namora's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let's take a look at her character's origins.
Who is Namora and how she might fit into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story
Namora was created by Jimmy Thompson and has been a part of comics since 1947. Appearing first in Marvel Mystery Comic #82, Namora made a huge debut being the cousin of Namor. Since then, she has been an integral part of his story and has shared many comic panels alongside him.
According to Fandom, Namora, originally named Aquaria Neptunia, was born to an Atlantean father and a human mother. She was later given the name Namora in honor of her cousin Namor.
During her adolescent years, Namora moved to Atlantis with her father. Here, she met Namor, the prince of Atlantis, who initially showed no interest in interacting with her cousin because she was a girl. On the orders of his mother, Princess Fren, Namor would take Namora out to play with his other cousin, Byrrah and best friend, Meranno.
They once went on to explore a sunken submarine, but soon found themselves in trouble when a torpedo fell onto the young Namor. Saving him, Namora earned Namor's respect as the prince felt humiliated and humbled.
According to the comics, the cousins would then grow quite close and accompany each other on missions as well. Both would travel to the surface world and have each other's backs. Namora would keep returning to the surface with her father as well, who would explain her true origins to her.
In the comics, Atlantean's have blue skin. Since Namor is half human, he appears to have normal skin. However, for Namora, she starts out with blue skin, but it gradually turns caucasian.
As for powers, Namora has a similar skill set to that of Namor's. She has the mutation of flying, quick healing and an amphibious-like nature to her. Extremely skilled in Atlantean combat, she is a very good fighter as well and can hold her own in many situations.
In the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can see her standing alongside some Atlanteans and getting ready for a fight. A particular scene also saw her jamming a weapon into something that had a lot of light to it.
You can check out Namora when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.