Will Namor the Submariner help Black Panther against Attuma in Wakanda Forever? Possible villains, Doctor Doom cameo and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few months away from release, and we know nearly nothing about the film. Struck by tragedy as Chadwick Boseman passed away, the film has a huge task ahead of itself, to be not only a sequel to what many consider MCU's jewel but also one that will have to work without its lead member returning.

With the secrecy surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there is just so much that the audience is dying to know. With us possibly getting our first look at the film this Saturday, July 23, we thought it would be a great idea to compile all the rumors and leaks for the film. Read on to know more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Leaks and rumors from Namor to Doctor Doom

Shuri takes over T'Challa's place

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther (Image via Marvel Studios)

With Chadwick Boseman not being with us anymore, it has put the film in a tough spot. We can't, of course, get to see T'Challa's story progress, and his exit will need to be done respectfully. It's been heavily rumored that Shuri might take over the position of the Black Panther and that T'Challa might pass away off-screen.

Inclusion of Namor and his villains

Tenoch Huerta has been rumored to be in the film as Namor for a long time. With merchandise leaks finally revealing that he will be in the movie, it looks like Wakanda Forever will add some Mayan and Aztec inspirations to his character and change some of his origins from the comics.

Attuma is also set to appear in the movie as Namor's most prominent villain. So, it might hint that we might see them square off in the film, with Namor even helping Black Panther take him down.

Wakanda at war

Footage of Black Panther Wakanda Forever was just shown at CinemaCon!



There was a shot of Nakia, Shuri & Okoye all on the front line of a major battle that's about to take place.

From the footage showcased at CinemaCon this year, we have received confirmation that Wakanda will be at war. The best hint, of course, is them fighting Atlantis, considering Namor is pretty much an anti-hero in the comics.

Wakanda and Namor have also had a long history in the comics, with both butting heads many times.

Debut of Iron Heart

Riri Williams as Iron Heart (Image via Marvel Comics)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all reportedly set to launch Riri Williams in the MCU. Riri Williams goes by the mantle of Iron Heart in the comics after receiving Tony Stark's tech. In the movie, she will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne, who will then receive her own show on Disney+. What her role is over here remains to be seen.

A possible Doctor Doom tease

Full Supposed Pre-Vis Shot

MCU Doctor Doom

While there is no way of knowing whether this is true, in the past week, we have received a leak saying that Doctor Doom will appear in the post-credits for the film. Concept art showcasing the character has been floating online, however, who will don the suit remains to be seen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022

