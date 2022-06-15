Hilarious 'Zendaya is pregnant' memes take over the internet as TikTok claim goes viral once again

American actress Zendaya has been trending on social media once more after a TikTok user posted a fake video of a sonogram being shared on the star's Instagram feed, claiming that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Holland.

The controversy began when @ryan.roberts shared a TikTok video of the 25-year-old star's Instagram account, sharing a joyful ultrasound pregnancy post. The caption for the edited image reads:

"I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013"

The TikTok video then skipped to the next slide, which included a video of Kris Jenner dancing with the caption:

“You just got Krissed. Send this to your friends to #Kris them.”

they call me cam @Thecmcbride Y’all have to stop. This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnantY’all have to stop. This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. https://t.co/U7qJp4ZZzk

A popular internet meme, You just got Krissed shows Kris Jenner dancing on Lady Marmalade in a green glittery dress. The video was uploaded 10 years ago onto Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s YouTube channel, and is often used after a hoax headline.

Twitter did not shy away from making the most of Zendaya's fake viral video

After Zendaya started trending on Twitter, thanks to the viral pregnancy video of the star, Twitterati did not waste a minute, and took it upon themselves to make memes out of the situation.

Stack @GoddStack The person who said Zendaya pregnant to get Twitter in a frenzy rn: The person who said Zendaya pregnant to get Twitter in a frenzy rn: https://t.co/lGaab6Xi7n

¹⁸ @jetts4prez 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 streets telling me zendaya pregnant? happy for her fr streets telling me zendaya pregnant? happy for her fr👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/MV4sdUNcHD

MATHEW NOT MATTHEW🦅 @TweetByMathew refreshing twitter to make sure the “Zendaya pregnant” trend is false refreshing twitter to make sure the “Zendaya pregnant” trend is false https://t.co/ZuD22uKUfv

Toxic King @TOXlCKlNG somebody just yelled “ZENDAYA PREGNANT” in the street somebody just yelled “ZENDAYA PREGNANT” in the street https://t.co/Qte1YARqoB

Kidd @KindledKidd Zendaya Pregnant? Good for her … Zendaya Pregnant? Good for her … https://t.co/ycpzS0jvp1

Past rumours about Zendaya being pregnant

The actress, who is currently involved in professional projects is not expecting a child. However, this is not the first time that rumours about Zendaya having a kid have surfaced on the internet.

In January 2022, a modified photograph of the 25-year-old actress went viral when it depicted her displaying a baby bulge at a red-carpet event. The reports were proven false, and neither the Dune star nor her actor boyfriend Tom Holland addressed the rumours.

🖤69ʎpoqoN🖤 @Nobodyluvsu7 i need someone to hold me like how zendaya holds tom holland i need someone to hold me like how zendaya holds tom holland https://t.co/TkMwbwWGZY

Tom Holland, on the other hand, expressed his desire to become a parent in an interview with People magazine in December 2021.

“I like children. I can't wait to be a father – I can and will wait, but I can't! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always hanging out at the kids' table. My father has always been a fantastic role model for me. That's something I believe I've picked up from him.”

The Good Luck Charlie actress and Tom Holland started dating each other while they were shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

The duo remained private about their relationship until July 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss, while sitting together in their parked car. Since then, they have made multiple public appearances together.

On the professional front, Zendaya, who last appeared as Rue Bennett in HBO's drama series Euphoria, will next star in Challengers and Dune: Part Two.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far